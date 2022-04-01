For Penn State student Julia Celio, she and 12 other students traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for spring break — but they were met with unexpected challenges.

“We got there on Monday,” Celio (senior-broadcast journalism) said. “But my body decided to have kidney stones randomly, so I was on and off at the hospital the whole time.”

Celio said she had a “great” time nonetheless, but she started noticing there was possible inclement weather toward the end of the week.

“Our flight was in the evening on Saturday, so we thought that the weather would be cleared up by then,” Celio said. “At lunch Saturday afternoon, we all got emails that our flights were not delayed but canceled.”

After they received the notification, Celio said she and her friends “immediately” started trying to find other flights and other hotels they could stay at for the time being.

“We went back to the hotel while I was on the phone with Frontier [Airlines] trying to figure out what we could do,” Celio said. “At that point, the hotel we were staying at was $650 a night, so we decided to go directly to the airport to see what we could do.”

Celio said once she arrived at the airport, she began to realize that “every single” flight was canceled — not just theirs.

“The earliest flight that [Frontier] could get us on was the following Thursday,” Celio said. “The only option that we had left was to drive from Florida to Pennsylvania.”

Furthermore, Celio said at this point, she still had kidney stones, and her friend had gotten food poisoning.

“We drove for 26 hours,” Celio said. “I still had kidney stones, and my other friend had food poisoning, so we were both basically dying in the car.”

For Marina Trepeta, she had a “different” cancellation experience compared to others.

“I was in Wellington, Florida, and was flying out of [Palm Beach International Airport],” Trepeta (junior-business management) said. “When I got there at 11 a.m., the flight was already delayed two hours.”

Trepeta said after three more hours of waiting, she finally was able to fly back to Pennsylvania.

“We finally started boarding the plane, and I thought that everything would be smooth sailing from there,” Trepeta said. “We were about 80% boarded when the pilot made an announcement that he had reached his legal hour limit and that they had to deboard the plane.”

After they disembarked the plane, Trepeta said because the flight wasn’t officially canceled, she and her friends couldn’t get their bags off the plane.

“We waited at the gate for three hours for them to tell us that our flight was canceled,” Trepeta said. “My friend was supposed to be picking me up in Philadelphia, so this made things very complicated.”

RELATED

Trepeta said after waiting a “couple hours,” she talked to an employee from JetBlue Airways who could get her into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, that evening.

“My new flight was supposed to take off at 9 p.m., but it also got delayed,” Trepeta said. “I finally landed at JFK at 1:30 a.m. — where I had to wait hours to get my bag because it was so late.”

Furthermore, Trepeta said her parents had to drive her to Philadelphia that morning.

“My parents drove me to Philadelphia to meet my friend,” Trepeta said. “It basically took me over 24 hours to make it back to school and forced me to miss classes… that Monday.”

For Abbigail Bakken, she experienced flight cancellations the “whole week.”

“My flight out of State College to Tampa got canceled,” Bakken (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “That cancellation cut three days out of my vacation, which really stunk.”

Bakken said her flight out of Tampa was supposed to be on Thursday.

“I was literally walking out the door with my parents when I got a notification that my flight was canceled,” Bakken said. “There wasn’t an explanation, no reason as to why it had been canceled.”

After the flight was canceled, Bakken said she and her parents “immediately” began looking at alternative options.

“They didn’t have any available flights until Sunday, but they were extremely expensive,” Bakken said. “They reimbursed us $75 — which we used to get a flight on Friday with American Airlines.”

Bakken said she’d “hoped” the new flight wouldn’t get canceled as well.

“We went to leave Friday, and I got a notification that my flight was delayed,” Bakken said. “I was at the airport from 9 a.m. that morning until 6 p.m.”

After the boarding process began, Bakken said she was “hopeful” this flight would make it to State College.

“We all got in line to board the plane — I am so ready at this point,” Bakken said. “Then they call on the loudspeaker to say that they don’t have a pilot for our flight.”

Bakken said she was “astonished” at that point and began “crying” because she had been at the airport all day.

“They ended up rescheduling the flight for the next morning,” Bakken said. “I had to fly into Philadelphia instead and then took a bus, a train and an Uber to get back to Penn State.”

RELATED