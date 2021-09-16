After being online for almost three full semesters, students are back on campus, which means the normal large crowds have returned to Penn State.

Since everyone is in person, freshmen, sophomores and transfer students said they are figuring out how to navigate new friendships in a post-pandemic campus.

Tyler Henry, a transfer from Delaware County Community College, said being at a predominantly white institution like Penn State and not seeing many people who look like him made him uncomfortable at first.

“It doesn’t feel good… I feel like an outsider,” Henry (junior-telecommunications) said.

He said he did not face these feelings until he moved in.

“As soon as we started to hit the downtown area… that’s when it hit,” Henry said. “I didn’t see a single person with melanin.”

However, he said although he felt out of place, he was willing to “adapt and not discriminate based on ethnicity or skin color.”

Henry said he is an extrovert, which he said helped him become comfortable with approaching random people to put himself out there on the social field.

Similar to Henry, first-year student Christina Thomas said she has also found it easy to approach different people on campus.

“Even though I still have my worries because [it’s] a new place and new people, I’ve made so many friends just by saying ‘hi’ to people,” Thomas (freshman-business) said.

She said the freshman summer group chats on Facebook and other social media “really helped” her.

“When I went to one of the first parties of the year, I went with that group of girls that I met on the group chat,” Thomas said.

Henry said he also explored other social scenes as a way to interact with other students.

“I talk to my roommate, [and he] invites me to places. I’m cool with his club,” Henry said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Housing updates mailing addresses for on-campus housing areas Penn State has updated its on-campus mailing addresses for students to ensure the addresses …

Morgan Falesnik also said she used clubs as her strategy to meet new people.

However, she said she is being careful with how many friends she interacts with due to the coronavirus.

“It’s hard to make connections with people when no one really wants to go out because of COVID-19,” Falesnik (sophomore-political science) said.

She said last year she was nervous to do anything other than go to class, which limited her interactions.

“It definitely puts you in a state of loneliness,” Falesnik said. “It’s almost like seasonal depression — it was my pandemic depression.”

She said her days became very repetitive, which she said affected her mental health.

Falesnik said it was “nerve-racking” coming back this year since “everyone is back” on campus.

“All of a sudden, you’re thrown into these auditoriums with like 300 people,” Falesnik said.

Another reason she said she is limiting herself from socializing is because it makes her nervous about going home to her family.

Falesnik said despite taking care of herself last year, she still caught coronavirus through her roommate who did not follow the same precautions, which she said makes her nervous to make too many new friends.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

15 obscure Penn State organizations students can join Let’s state the obvious — Penn State’s annual Involvement Fair is intimidating due to its sh…

Thomas and Falesnik agreed the residential areas of campus helped them socialize. Thomas said she is living in Pollock Halls, and Falesnik said she is living in South Halls, which are close to downtown and the HUB-Robeson Center.

Falesnik said she also recommends joining clubs to get to know people.

“Most of the clubs here have FaceTime and Zoom options, and that is really nice,” Falesnik said.

Erleen Escoto, a BLUEprint graduate assistant, is a counselor in training and mental health advisor for her sorority Sigma Lambda Gamma National, Inc. Phi Alpha chapter.

BLUEprint is “a peer mentoring program focused on offering cultural, social and academic support to students of color, specifically those who are first-year or transfer/change-of-campus students,” according to Penn State Student Affairs.

As a BLUEprint assistant and counselor in training, Escoto said she gets a lot of students who come to her asking for guidance in navigating social life.

“I’ve had many conversations with students who come here and they feel out of place, and they don’t want to stay here because they are not used to this environment,” Escoto said.

She said she refers them to different resources depending on the students' situations.

“I also discuss CAPS with them — If you are in a place mentally where you need to speak to someone, we do have these resources on campus,” Escoto said.

Counseling and Psychological Services is a resource at Penn State that provides “a wide range of services,” according to Penn State Student Affairs.

As Falesnik had previously mentioned, Escoto said she has received students who struggled with social anxiety last year due to the pandemic.

“I’m sure we lost a lot of students because of it,” Escoto said. “The pandemic definitely created a lot of isolation.”

Escoto said she advises students who currently struggle with finding their place on campus to not be afraid to ask for help.

“If they feel like they are not okay or in a good space mentally, [they shouldn’t] be afraid to let the people around them know that,” Escoto said, “because they don’t know who’s willing to help if that person doesn't know that they need help.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE