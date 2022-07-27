With less than a month until the start of a new semester at Penn State, incoming freshmen will soon begin packing for their stay away from home in campus dorms.

Some former students and upperclassmen offered up their recommendations on what to pack and what to leave at home when moving in.

“Some things which I would definitely carry along with me include a mattress topper and shower shoes,” Kaelie Goss said. “Remember, never go barefoot in the bathroom. I would also strongly recommend you to always carry an umbrella in your bag at all times. You can never be too sure about State College weather.”

Goss, who graduated in the spring with a degree in accounting, also said she wished she knew to bring “noise-canceling headphones,” a “good water bottle” and a pair of “old shoes” for the mud.

“Don’t bother getting a ton of shirts because you get so many for free here on campus, or Command strips as they rip the paint off of walls,” Goss said. “Don’t buy a ton of food from the grocery store either; your meal plan should cover almost all dining experiences.”

Maddie Adams said a backpack and school supplies are also “a must” when preparing for college.

“I would definitely get a comforter, sheets and pillows before moving in,” Adams (junior-premedicine) said. “It can tend to get quite cold in the dorms depending on the time of the year. Plus, it just makes everything so snuggly.”

Adams said she wishes that she’d known that she’d need a backpack-style laundry hamper, just because “it makes carrying laundry so much easier.”

“I’d also recommend getting an air purifier and a step stool as the beds can be quite high,” Adams said. “I didn’t use all of the extra storage baskets which I’d taken with me, but that might be different for you.”

According to Jake Kohmuench, Penn State Housing provides a “handy” list through LiveOn, which the university updates annually with items that might be needed for move-in.

“I brought pretty much everything listed on there, and I did fine,” Kohmuench (junior-mathematics) said. “I thought I’d be good with plugs and sockets, but I realized that I need USB docking stations, power strips and extensions. I even needed extras because my room had a fake outlet.”

Kohmuench said if a student lives in a traditional dorm, he or she will need at least two fans and maybe even a third. Lint rollers are also helpful, according to Kohmuench, who said that after buying a new towel, everything got fuzzy, and his clothes were “green for a while.”

“I’d brought my record player and vinyls the first time I moved in, but I didn’t have much time to use them,” Kohmuench said. “I’d also packed a projector, but I soon realized that each classroom has one, and my dorm was too small to use it over there.”

Harshal Mahajan said he recommends getting a shower pouch to carry essentials to the bathroom and recommends plates and bowls for microwaving food.

“I can’t count the number of times I had food left over and wanted to eat it sometime later. I didn’t think I’d need a bathing mat, but I’d bought one over here within two weeks of moving in,” Mahajan (junior-computer science) said. “Air purifiers and extension cords are also a must.”

As cooking is not allowed within dorm rooms, Mahajan said he regretted bringing cooking equipment. He’d also brought a desk lamp, but there was one already built in his desk, he said.

“It’s better to buy stuff when you need it rather than buy it and store it for later,” Mahajan said. “The dorms are rather tiny.”

Sivasurya Karthikeyan said he stuck with “the basics” to bring to his dorm, including clothes, electronics and stationary items, and he brought everything else to Penn State as he needed it.

“I’d bought a fan, but because I was living in a renovated dorm, I didn’t use it that much,” Karthikeyan (junior-mechanical engineering) said.

Karthikeyan also said students often think they will eat out or in the commons, but often they end up eating in their room.

Preksha Batra said one of the most important things for her was a stain remover because she stained her clothes easily. She also mentioned the importance of storage bins in dorms.

“I felt that even the renovated dorms were really stuffy, so naturally, I ensured that I had enough storage bins with me,” Batra (junior-architectural engineering) said. “What I didn’t realize was that the rooms would be lacking power sockets, so I had to hurry around buying a power strip once I had unpacked.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Things to Do at Penn State, in State College during the week of July 25 With the end of July already near, there are still some events in and around Penn State and …