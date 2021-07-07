Penn State students received an anonymous survey Wednesday about their coronavirus vaccination status via their university-provided emails, which they have been asked to complete at their earliest convenience.

The brief surveys will provide university officials with necessary information about the community’s vaccination status, which they will use to help determine mitigation strategies for the fall semester, according to the email.

Health and safety protocols for the upcoming academic year will be influenced by the recorded responses, the email said.

According to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois, incoming students were informed of this survey via their personal emails.

Even if students already submitted their vaccination statuses with the university, they are still encouraged to participate in the survey to help the university understand the extent of vaccinations within the student body, according to the email.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE