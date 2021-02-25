On Jan. 24, the State College Borough Council extended the downtown masking ordinance to May 31, calling for the same social distancing and mask-wearing policies first enacted Aug. 4.

The ordinance states anyone two years of age and older is required to wear a mask within six feet of another individual who is not in that person's family or household, and indoor and outdoor gatherings have a maximum of 10 people.

If requirements are not met, violators can be subject to a $300 fine.

Student Bryce Miles said he believes the ordinance extension is something that’s healthy for the whole State College community.

“Although it may not be the most fun thing to have happen, I think it's the most responsible thing we can do for our communities’ health,” Miles (sophomore-computer science) said.

Miles said without the ordinance, gatherings could potentially cause superspreader events, and the ordinance is a safety precaution that will help rather than hurt, despite others believing it’s overregulation.

“It's kind of hard to regulate everyone and I definitely don't want to,” Miles said. “I guess people are more likely to resist overregulation and call things like government ‘tyranny,’ even though it's so ridiculous to call it that.”

Miles said he thinks the ordinance will be good for the community.

Allan Smith said he believes the ordinance makes him feel safer.

“As kids are coming back to campus, I really like to see that they're like taking initiative with the masking ordinances so everybody can remain safe,” Smith (sophomore-biology) said.

Smith said the ordinance has been “going really well.” Smith’s friends haven’t tested positive for coronavirus, because they’ve been following protocol, according to Smith.

Elias Khamisy also said he sees no problems with the restrictions.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Khamisy (sophomore-computer engineering) said. “Right now, I think the restrictions are pretty strict. So, hopefully, things get better so it'll be less restricted.”

Margaret Mitchell said she believes it’s a good thing to do anything necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and she hopes people can follow the rules accordingly.

“I think [the borough is] doing everything they can, and they're trying to do it in moderation to have it so people follow it,” Mitchel (junior-immunology and infectious diseases) said. “[The ordinance] is not too extreme or too light, so I wouldn't add anything. I think they're trying to do everything that's reasonable, and that they can.”

Mitchell also said it’s important for State College residents to keep their masks on and continue social distancing from one another.

Stephen Nalepa said he thinks people shouldn’t think of masks as the “end all be all.”

“I see people going to parties, and I got yelled at for not wearing a mask on a Blue Band practice field while doing a workout by myself,” Nalepa (freshman-chemical engineering) said.

Nalepa said he doesn’t feel he should be lectured about wearing a mask when there are people partying in dorms and breaking rules. He said he isn’t against wearing masks in certain scenarios when people are close to each other, however.

“I think that it's reasonable to ask people to wear masks in stores and when you're walking around indoors, and I think it's fair if you're in class, Nalepa said. “I just think that when you're outside, that's not a major vector for viruses spreading.”