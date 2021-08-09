With Arrival week just seven days away, incoming freshmen have been busy preparing for move-in by gathering dorm supplies and getting acquainted with new roommates.

Through their own experiences and anecdotes, several current Penn State students said they believe there are steps to alleviate the stress of moving on campus for the first time.

Arrival process

Arriving at Penn State can present challenges to those unfamiliar with moving into a dorm. To make moving in easier, Tomas Reyes encouraged freshmen to move in as soon as they can.

“I moved in at the earliest time slot, and [the process] was a breeze for me,” Reyes (sophomore-finance) said. “Kids that moved in a bit later were tripping over other people.”

For fewer trips between their vehicles and dorms upon arrival, students can place their items in large, rolling carts, student Samantha McGuire said.

Though Residence Life tries to limit one cart per student, McGuire (junior-education) said “sometimes you can snatch two.”

Owen DelMonte said after he arrived, he was able to meet with his resident assistant on his first night.

“Once I unpacked everything, I started setting up the room, setting up the bed, and once everything was done, my parents were like, ‘This is where we leave you.’” DelMonte (junior-marketing) said. “I met my RA that night. The RA went over rules, tips, and we played icebreakers. Go into that day knowing two truths and lie about yourself.”

First day experiences

The first day on campus is different for everyone, DelMonte said, and it requires students to find their dorms, unpack and meet peers in their dorm.

Describing his move-in day as “just as scary as it was exciting,” DelMonte said he initially had mixed feelings about the freedom of college.

“I remember driving up and seeing the campus coming into view. [Going to college] is something that you always think of [in high school], then it’s there. When I left my parents, it felt odd,” DelMonte said. “It was one of the first times [where I felt] I was truly on my own. It was interesting, it was stressful, it was exciting, it was awesome and it felt like [I had] a new sense of freedom.”

Jimmy Sek, on the other hand, said he was already familiar with the atmosphere of college when he arrived.

“I did Summer Bridge, a Penn State [summer] engineering program, so I already knew a lot of people, [and I] went to hang out with them as soon as I [arrived],” Sek (sophomore-industrial engineering) said. “When I finally got to my dorm, I didn’t even unpack. I just threw my stuff in my dorm and went outside. I unpacked everything that night.”

With two years of experience, McGuire described the general process of moving in as “a bit chaotic.”

“I [feel] pretty comfortable once I [get] all of my stuff to [my dorm, though],” McGuire said.

Advice for new arrivals

One’s first year on campus can teach students lessons they may remember for the rest of college.

DelMonte said his biggest takeaway from his first year was he should have talked to more people at the start of the semester, and he encouraged freshmen to get to know people on their dorm floor.

“Not many people are really great at talking to whoever, whenever, wherever,” DelMonte said. “It's a hard task for everybody — even for me. I consider myself a social person, and yet it felt weird talking to all these new people and getting to know names. You’re not going to be friends with all of them, for sure, but you’ll get a feel for who’s a good person.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Reyes encouraged new students to remember everyone coming to campus for the first time is in the “same situation” and “nobody has that many friends.”

“Everyone’s looking for friends. I’d definitely say utilizing social media [helps] more,” Reyes said. “Definitely just have the confidence to go out and speak to whoever you want. Everybody wants to meet new people — it’s just that a lot are afraid to say the first thing.”

Sek said his biggest lesson from his first year was he learned he didn’t need as many items as he thought he would need.

“If you do need something, there’s a Target down the street,” Sek said.

For students looking to keep their dorms clean, McGuire said freshmen should look for where the communal brooms are located.

“I was in Pollock [Halls] my first year, and if anyone knows anything about Pollock, [it’s that] it’s a little dusty,” McGuire said. “So you definitely want to know where you can get things to clean your room. Look around, don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need to find things. People are there literally to help you — it’s their job. So don’t feel embarrassed.”

Dorm essentials

Some students may be confused as to what they should bring to campus and what items are truly essential to living in a dorm.

McGuire advised students living in unrenovated dorms to purchase a box fan and those with large wardrobes to invest in additional storage containers

“It does not need to be super fancy, but get [a fan] to put in your window and help you breathe and not die. I used the heck out of that thing,” McGuire said. “Make sure you have hangers and storage bins because sometimes [the closets and drawers] they give you [are] not quite enough.”

For students wondering how they can incorporate electronics into their bedrooms, Sek said to bring surge protectors, extension cords, LED lights and an extra long phone charger.

Certain forms of entertainment can bring a floor of people together and help them bond, Reyes said. He recommended bringing any sort of video game console or ball for multiplayer fun.

“Bring a basketball or football,” Reyes said. “There are basketball courts in the commons and lots of open space to throw a football.”

DelMonte strongly advised bringing a shower caddy and shower shoes for communal bathrooms.

“I do not want my bare feet to touch that dirty shower [floor],” DelMonte said. “Those shower tiles… I don’t want to know what’s been on them.”

New roommate experiences

The fall semester will likely be many students’ first experience with having a roommate.

DelMonte’s first roommate was a student of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corp. This meant he would wake up at 5 a.m. to an alarm DelMonte described as “brutally loud.”

At the end of the first semester, DelMonte said he talked with him about the alarm, and the roommate began to use a vibrating watch to wake up instead. DelMonte said overall, it was a “good experience.”

“Communication with your roommate is one of the most important things because I’d want to be told if I’m doing something that’s making my roommate upset or uncomfortable,” DelMonte said. “I don’t think there’s a person in this world that likes making people uncomfortable on purpose.”

Despite having few issues with her roommate, McGuire also emphasized the necessity of communication when sharing a dorm.

“I do know that if [an issue] were to come up, we would be comfortable enough to [say], ‘Hey, I don’t appreciate it when this happens. Can we work something out?’” McGuire said. “I think communication is so key, because if you hide any issues you are having, no one is going to know that there’s an issue and that you’re uncomfortable.”

Questions for roommates

A step students can take prior to moving in is getting to know their roommates’ expectations.

Sek said students should discuss how they will upkeep their rooms.

“Assign chores. What me and my roommate did was we would sweep like every three or four days, and we would take turns,” Sek said. “Same with taking out the trash. A lot of people don’t realize, but Penn State gives out free trash bags.”

Similarly, McGuire said roommates should talk about how involved they would like to be in each other’s day-to-day lives.

“How many things do you want to do together?” McGuire said. “I remember hearing [about] a lot of issues with some roommates where one would feel left out because the other was just going off [on their own] and not inviting them to things.”

Reyes recommended students also go over personal interests with their new roommate.

“If you hate country music, and you have a roommate who blasts country music, that’s going to be a problem,” Reyes said.

And, McGuire said she believes it is important for students to ask their families questions before Arrival week.

“I know some people get homesick real bad, and if you think that is going to be you, that is OK… You are not a baby for missing home. It’s part of growing up,” McGuire said. “Regardless… work out how you want your family to communicate with you. Maybe you want weekly check-ins, maybe you want monthly check-ins. I think that’s important to figure out.”