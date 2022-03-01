Cathleen Hunt, teaching professor and co-director of undergraduate studies in psychology at Penn State, has spent the last 15 years “dedicated” to psychology education and research.

“For as long as I can remember, I knew that I wanted to learn more about human and animal behavior,” Hunt said.

Early in her career, Hunt developed a “passion” for developmental studies by pursuing her undergraduate degree in her home state at the University of California Davis, her master’s degree at California State University, Sacramento, and her Ph.D. at the University of Arizona.

“My research experience as an undergraduate was mainly focused on an animal behavior group,” Hunt said. “But my master’s thesis was focused on people.”

Since finishing her Ph.D., Hunt has become well-versed in “ethology and human behavior, human development and behavior genetics,” she said.

Following her arrival at Penn State, Hunt has been an active member of the psychology faculty.

“Every semester, I teach a ton of really interesting classes,” Hunt said. “I teach Introduction to Learning Psychology, Introduction to Developmental Psychology and Evolutionary Psychology.”

For Hunt, teaching has always been something she wanted to pursue.

“I was sure that I wanted to be an academic-oriented psychologist since I started my undergrad,” Hunt said. “Luckily, [teaching] stuck.”

Furthermore, Hunt said she enjoys “everything” she teaches and interacting with her students in and out of the classroom.

Hunt said she’s also involved in advising students, mentoring undergraduate teaching assistants and judging undergraduate and graduate research conferences.

The processes involved in development and learning have also been centerpieces of her research.

“I haven’t been actively researching for a while now,” Hunt said. “But, my last project was working to demystify research articles for students so that they feel more comfortable reading and comprehending published research in scholarly articles.”

For this project, Hunt allowed her students to take part in the research process.

“I have hope for the future of research,” Hunt said. “I hope to see continued research in the biological components of human and primate behavior.”

Hunt said the relationships with her undergraduate TAs are really important to her.

“My favorite part about being a professor is being able to mentor students,” Hunt said. “I have enjoyed getting to know my undergraduate TAs better as students and as individuals.”

Hunt, similar to the rest of Penn State, said she felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in her classroom.

“I tried to let my students know that we could get through this together,” Hunt said. “I tried to make my students smile at least one time during class.”

Because of her experience advising students, Hunt offered advice to students who want to pursue higher education in psychology.

“If you’re interested in pursuing a career in psychology, do your best to get research experience,” Hunt said. “You should also try to get one-on-one experience with a faculty member.”

Mikayla Day has experienced being both a student and TA for Hunt.

“I took her developmental psychology course during the spring semester of my sophomore year,” Day (senior-psychology) said. “She asked me if I wanted to be a [teaching] assistant because I asked her more questions than any other student.”

Day said Hunt is not just a “great” professor but a “great” person in general.

“Dr. Hunt is different because she empathizes with every student and wants people to do well if they want to do well.” Day said. “She will go out of her way to have a conversation with you — she is very approachable and genuinely cares about what she is teaching.”

For Day, her “favorite” topic to learn and teach with Hunt is fetal psychology.

Samantha Ricciardella, another former student and a current TA of Hunt’s, echoed Day’s thoughts.

“I took her class during my first semester freshman year,” Ricciardella (freshman-psychology) said. “During class, my favorite subject was the stages of cognitive development.”

Ricciardella said near the end of the class, she “wasn’t ready” for it to be over.

“I really wanted to become a TA because of how much I enjoyed her class,” Ricciardella said. “So when she asked me to TA for her, I was overjoyed.”

For Ricciardella, Hunt did a great job at keeping the students involved in the class.

“She is just an amazing lecturer,” Riciardella said. “She does a wonderful job keeping everyone in the class engaged and interested.”

Besides being a TA for Hunt, Ricciardella said she “enjoys” being around Hunt because of her “positive style” of teaching.

“She cares so much about her students,” Ricciardella said. “She also just has so much experience in the psychology field that she has so many stories and real world examples.”

