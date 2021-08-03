When Penn State student Nick Hagan imagines eating on campus, he said his mind goes straight to one thing — cookies at West Halls’ Waring Commons.

With the fall semester right around the corner, one of the first questions that can dominate new students’ thoughts may be, “Where’s the food?” There are plenty of answers from current students as to where some of the best food — and the worst food — can be found on campus.

For Hagan (senior-economics), the easiest choice for any new or returning student ought to be Waring Commons, not just because of the cookies but also for the sheer amount of options.

“Obviously, you can’t forget about the West cookies, but when they have the taco station there, I get that a lot,” he said. “Even just the daily special — usually I would get that, and it was always really good. There’s always a lot of options where you could get something you like.”

Not every dining commons is created equally though, Hagan said, especially in regard to Pollock.

“It seemed when I lived in Pollock and I would go there every day, it had the least amount of options compared to West or even South,” Hagan said. “It seemed like the food wasn’t always as fresh there compared to other places.”

Rylie Kenney agreed with Hagan and said she believes not all dining halls hit the spot. To her, Findlay Dining Commons in East Halls is best left alone.

“My least favorite is probably East because I was forced to eat there almost every day of freshman year,” Kenney (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “I feel like, other than the Edge Coffee Bar in East, the actual dining hall food was never that great.”

However, when it comes to Redifer Commons in South, she said, there’s no going wrong.

“They always have the best food, like the quesadillas, and just a lot of options,” Kenney said.

If students happen to tire of the dining commons, there are plenty of places elsewhere to find good food, Ian Wanner said. One of those places he said he enjoys is Panda Express in the HUB-Robeson Center.

“It’s usually pretty quick, pretty easy. Tastes pretty good,” Wanner (senior-physics) said.

If students find themselves at Panda, Wanner recommended the orange chicken and the teriyaki chicken as ideal choices to stave off their hunger.

Just down the hall in the HUB is where Fatima Alzaabi said she enjoys getting some of her favorite campus food. She said she usually goes for the poke bowls at Hibachi-San.

“I usually just go to the HUB and get the poke bowls [at] Hibachi,” Alzaabi (senior-Japanese language) said. “And, you can’t forget the avocado and the onions.”

If students are hankering for something sweet, though, there is one essential place to go, Lamisse Hamouda and Trey Campbell said.

“I highly recommend the [Penn State Berkey] Creamery. It’s a nice experience when you’re in the mood for ice cream or milkshakes,” Hamoud (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Campbell (senior-hospitality management) said he enjoys how the Creamery has plenty of flavors to choose from and recommended it for any freshman.

“It’s something that if it’s not on your bucket list, it should definitely get on there eventually.”