As the coronavirus pandemic reaches an end in the U.S., in-person classes at Penn State are set to return almost in full swing this fall. For incoming freshmen — and even last year’s sophomores — life outside of “Zoom University” may look quite different.

Living at home versus living at Penn State, there are some serious differences that can take some time to adapt to.

From evolving high school study habits to navigating the maze that is University Park, current students shared advice on how incoming students can live their best lives at Penn State.

Getting involved

One of the biggest pieces of advice from current students is to get involved with organizations — as soon as possible.

With more than 1,000 student organizations and clubs to join, students said it should be a no-brainer that Penn State has something for everybody.

Grace Puy has been involved in the Student Programming Association since her freshman year. Now, as its executive director, Puy (senior-advertising) said she highly recommends students get involved during their first year on campus.

“One of the things I got super overwhelmed by when I first got to Penn State was how big of a school it is,” Puy said. “It can really feel hard to find a place where you can fit in… but there are way more places to fit it than you would think — there are a ton of niche clubs that are there for your interest.”

Puy said finding an organization to enjoy being part of early on can help make campus feel not so overwhelming.

When it comes to finding which groups are right for each individual, Puy said it can be difficult at first, but there are resources that can help along the way.

Penn State’s Org Central and the fall Involvement Fair are two ways for students to scope out which organizations would be right for them and reach out about getting involved, Puy said.

Navigating campus

Figuring out which of the dozens of buildings students’ classes might be in is another challenge during freshman year, current students said.

Allison Karp said while University Park may seem like a huge campus, it’s fairly small once students get to know where they’re going. Karp (senior-aerospace engineering) said Google Maps was one tool she used in the first few days of her freshman year to get herself situated.

For new students, planning where they need to go and scoping out the buildings a couple days before classes can also be helpful, Karp said.

Puy said another way for campus newbies to navigate is to ask around. She said it can be nerve-racking sometimes to ask people where to go, but generally, people at Penn State are happy to help point others in the right direction.

Developing study habits

Entering college life amid a pandemic, Tim Durachko said it was a challenge at first to adjust his study habits for college classes.

Durachko (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said compared to the way he studied in high school, there was more time and effort that had to go into building effective habits early in college.

Being able to sit down and get work done when it needs to get done — rather than putting it off for later — can be crucial to getting into a good, lasting work rhythm, Durachko said.

Karp said she suggests incoming students get into the habit of reading assigned texts and getting more involved in classes to build lasting connections with professors.

“I had a bit of trouble transitioning from the high school studying I did versus college,” Karp said. “[I] definitely suggest reading the books because I didn't for the first few months, and I realized I don’t know what I’m doing. Also, going to office hours really helps because then you get to know the professors and can ask for letter [of] recommendations later on.”

Living authentically

At the end of the day, college can be a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, several students said. While it can take time to adjust and figure out one’s place at Penn State, Puy said it is important to keep moving along one day at a time.

When it comes to living in the moment, Puy said she believes it is crucial for students to know themselves and be true to who they are — rather than trying to change themselves to “fit in.”

“You can carve out your own spaces on campus,” Puy said. “College is the time to be your authentic self and get to know people and try out new things you normally wouldn’t have done — maybe you don’t know fully who your authentic self is, but use the time to figure out who you are.”