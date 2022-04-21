As the spring semester winds down, Penn State students are preparing for finals with vacation and, for some, graduation in sight — both benchmarks that are less common in the fall.

For Lahari Peruri, she isn’t slowing down and said she’s well aware of how important this spring semester’s finals are ahead of graduation.

“I think there is a lot more pressure for me this semester. I am taking 24 credits,” Peruri (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “I also want to go to med school, so the pressure is never gonna go away.”

However, senioritis isn’t a concern for Peruri, she said.

Some freshmen, like Emily Chan, said they feel more prepared now in the spring compared to fall finals because of better developed study habits.

“I am looking over practice problems and redoing them,” Chan (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “[This semester], I am gonna go to the guided study groups. I didn’t go to them last semester.”

The weather is warming up, as is the pressure for Penn State students since finals are worth more than 10% of each course grade, according to the registrar’s office.

For freshmen, the spring semester can be another opportunity to prove themselves, according to Cecelia Coll.

“I am reviewing all of my past tests and going to tutoring for what I wasn’t good at,” Coll (freshman-chemical engineering) said. “I started [studying] this last weekend.”

Performing well on finals means more studying, Coll said, and she needs to “study longer” to do better.

“I have to do well on more exams this semester than I had to last semester,” Coll said. “So, I have to study longer. I am making sure I have more time to get more scores up.”

Scheduling also plays a factor in how difficult a finals week can be, Natalie Gleyze said, comparing her fall finals to her spring finals.

“The fall was kind of stressful because I had five finals. It was difficult,” Gleyze (freshman-information sciences and technology) said. “[This semester], I only have two finals.”

Christian Franke said he’s found more time on his hands compared to the fall semester — due to not having football games on Saturdays in Beaver Stadium.

“I think I had less going on this semester without football,” Franke (sophomore-criminology) said.

However, Franke said that doesn’t mean spring semester is a walk in the park, and he’s “definitely preparing more” for finals.

“This semester, I feel like the classes are more challenging,” Franke said.

For Jada Williams, in her junior year, there’s a “little more” pressure for finals compared to previous semesters.

“I am going to some study groups that are organized by my classes, and I am going to be cramming a lot of information in,” Williams (junior-communications) said.

Williams said she had a similar problem to what Gleyze experienced in the fall with multiple finals.

“This semester was harder than last semester,” Williams said. “Last semester, I had a little easier classes.”

