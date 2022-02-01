For Penn State student Ellery Lea, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Student Committee has enabled her to “positively influence the community” and “direct her time and skills [toward] developing events for the campus community to reflect on Martin Luther King, Jr. and his impact.”

Lea (graduate-higher education), a member of the committee since November of last fall semester and graduate assistant in Penn State’s College of Education, said via email that she helped coordinate logistics for events hosted by the Office of Student Activities during the week of Jan. 17.

To celebrate and honor King’s legacy, the committee hosted events, such as a nonperishable food drive, as well as in-person activities like blanket-making, backpack-packing and letter-writing, according to the committee’s website.

Other tasks Lea said she performed were connecting with community organizations and management to select service activities, reserving spaces and preparing supplies for the events.

So far, Lea said the most rewarding part of her involvement has been getting to know students from different backgrounds who share the same interest in helping the community.

“I hope students recognize that they can have a significant impact on their local communities and beyond through doing service and actively participating in the political process through voting,” Lea said.

Lea said the turnout was lower than previous years, but even with the events being virtual and smaller-scale, the turnout was still “very good.”

“It's important as members of a campus and a larger community to reflect on our roles as individuals and consider our history and our direction,” Lea said. “I hope MLK, Jr. Commemoration events impact the community by providing opportunities for people to disrupt their everyday routines by engaging in service and thinking about the value of collective action toward change.”

Erika Lenhart, who attended backpack-packing and blanket-making, said she chose to come because a personal interest of hers is service, and she needed service hours for Club Quidditch as the club’s secretary.

Lenhart (junior-energy engineering) said she put together backpacks for ambulances and helped make blankets during her events.

After attending, Lenhart said it was “super fun,” and the atmosphere was “pretty supportive and happy.”

“It’s easy and a good break from school and clubs,” Lenhart said. “You don’t have to think about anything, you just go follow the instructions on how to pack a backpack, and it just makes you feel good after you do it.”

Lenhart said an important part of being at Penn State is supporting the community around it.

“It’s not that big of a commitment to just do an hour of making a blanket… service should be a fun thing,” Lenhart said. “I think service could be more fun and more open to people to just come and hang out to do something.”

Yana Harris, program coordinator for service and leadership in Penn State’s Office of Student Activities, said via email her main role in the committee is “connecting with the community partners and finazling logistics for service days.”

Harris said she joined the committee as a staff member in September 2021, and so far, it’s been “really rewarding” serving others and the community.

A saying Harris said she believes in is, “If you build [it], they will come.”

Harris said she hopes the events created more exposure to the committee and encouraged people to become involved in “something bigger than themselves.”

“MLK, Jr. left a great legacy,” Harris said. “The only way it will live on is by individuals like myself to really get involved… we have the opportunity to make an impact in any community. We just have to get to work.”

Armani Moore, MLK Day of Service director and member of the committee since April 2021, said she had a big role in organizing the food drive, coming up with the service event ideas and promoting them on social media.

Instead of doing one day of service like past years, Moore (junior-neuropsychology) said the committee chose to spread the events over the course of a week to limit the clustering of a lot of people in one area and make the events easier for students to attend.

Before becoming a student, Moore said she came up to Penn State for the Spend a Fall Day program and saw the events hosted by the MLK, Jr. Commemoration Student Committee.

After that day, Moore said it was something she felt compassionate about, and she saw herself being a part of it.

“I think it impacts the community because it reminds people that it doesn’t matter how well you are doing — you should always give back,” Moore said.

For Moore, the most rewarding part of being on the committee is seeing the turnout at the events.

Moore said it was “really nice” seeing all of the backpacks collected for children, blankets made for nursing home patients and letters written to health care workers.

“I think we were just looking to give back and keep the legacy of the [MLK, Jr. Commemoration Committee] alive because it’s a beautiful legacy to keep alive,” Moore said.

By being involved in the committee, Moore said she’s reminded of how little it takes to give back to the community.

“Even if you give up 45 minutes or an hour of your day, you’re able to impact someone’s life significantly more than you may have thought that you could have,” Moore said. “It keeps the legacy of Martin Luther King alive and what he believed in and what he worked for.”

