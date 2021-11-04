Penn State THON's will return to an in-person format this Feb. 18-20 for its 50th anniversary. After it was held virtually this past spring due to the pandemic, some students are anticipating the event, despite some concerns.

The "Spark Endless Light"-themed weekend will take place in the Bryce Jordan Center, with specific coronavirus vaccination requirements and protocols after "careful consideration" from Penn State health experts, Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and university leadership.

Becca Lefkowitz has participated in THON through The Singing Lions since her freshman year.

Lefkowitz (senior-psychology) said she spent 34 hours in the stands at THON her freshman year because she was “enamored” by it.

Her sophomore and junior years, Lefkowitz said she was the primary THON chair for The Singing Lions, which meant she was in charge of planning THON weekend 2021 for her organization when it “went virtual.”

Lefkowitz said she is confident THON’s executive committee will conduct a “safe and really exciting” THON.

“I think we’ll be able to combine a lot of the virtual aspects they created last year into this one so that people at home or people across the country or the world can see what THON is,” Lefkowitz said.

But, Lefkowitz expressed sadness at this being her last year of THON.

“It’s such a special thing we get to do as Penn Staters, and we get to support these families,” Lefkowitz said.

Ciara Decker said she anticipates going to THON in person for the first time this year — rather than watching the livestream.

“It definitely seems like something that’s fun and unites the whole university,” Decker (sophomore-marketing) said.

Decker also said she’s excited to become more involved in the organization moving forward.

As a freshman, Nathan Nguyen said THON “sounds interesting,” but he said he doesn’t think he would be able “to hold out for 46 hours of dancing.”

Nguyen (freshman-mechanical engineering) said he’s still planning to attend the event for some parts. He said he agrees with THON’s vaccination requirement for dancers because it would be easier to spread the coronavirus otherwise.

Within the BJC, all Penn State students and staff, including all registered dancers, all THON directors, captains and committee members, all student and staff press, all student and staff performers, and all students and staff on a THON Weekend pass list will be required to provide proof of vaccination to access the floor or mezzanine of the event, THON said.

“If people weren’t vaccinated, I wouldn’t be dancing either,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said he also agrees with the lack of a vaccination requirement for attendees.

According to THON’s release, families, spectators and Penn State students and staff — if not accessing the floor or mezzanine — are not required to be vaccinated but are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Jane Womble said she supports THON’s vaccination mandate for all those on the floor, as well as the mask mandate for all attendees, “especially if kids are there — who have cancer and are immunocompromised.”

Womble (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said these children should have “an enjoyable experience without putting them at risk.”

Olivia Rossa said she disagrees with the lack of a vaccination requirement for attendees because it doesn’t “make that much sense.”

“If you think about it, that’s how football games are,” Rossa (sophomore-microbiology) said. “You’re in that giant crowd, there’s no masks, you don’t have to be vaccinated or anything — I guess that just seems to be the way they’re doing things.”

Unvaccinated individuals should have to watch the event virtually, Rossa said, and she said she hopes to get involved in THON in the future.

Ruth Carrillo said she will not attend THON and “finds it odd” that the vaccination mandate is only for people on the floor and mezzanine levels.

Carrillo (sophomore-biology) said she believes students spread the “PSU Flu” at football games, which would be similar to what could happen at THON.

“Why would you expect that to not happen?” Carrillo said.

However, Carrillo also said she’s glad the event is happening overall.

But, Brittany Loken said THON’s coronavirus restrictions for the BJC floor are “respectable.”

“Those who choose to not get vaccinated have to understand that there are restrictions — and it’s for the best,” Loken (freshman-architectural engineering) said.

Yet, Loken said she is looking forward to attending THON because she has not experienced the event before.

After the announcement was made that the event will be held in person, Hannah Hogan, said she is excited for THON 2022.

“I look forward to the opportunity to be able to hold it in person,” Hogan (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “I know that it’s a big part of Penn State, and I look forward to the opportunity to see it.”

Hogan said she would “most likely” attend THON — schedule permitting.

THON’s new coronavirus mitigation protocols provide “a hopeful look” for the dance marathon to remain in person, Hogan said.

Hogan said she trusts the university to protect THON participants from the coronavirus, and she said the organization should continue to “monitor what infection rates are on campus.”

THON said more comprehensive safety plans for THON Weekend will be announced this January, and it is prepared to “pivot to an online only event should conditions require a change” — while continuously monitoring and consulting with university leadership and PSHCH professionals.

Irewamiri Odewade, who has not had a chance to attend THON after transferring from a commonwealth campus, said THON seems “overwhelming but in a good way” from videos she’s watched.

“The fact that they have so many organizations, and that it’s solely student-run, is actually mind-blowing,” Odewade (junior-philosophy) said.

Odewade said she would not dance in THON because she “couldn’t imagine” how students do that. It “takes dedication,” she said.

She will “strive to attend all the days,” though, during THON in February.

“I really don’t want to miss a day,” Odewade said. “It’s too great to not miss a day.”

Additionally, Odewade said she believes the high vaccination rates on campus — combined with masking requirements for those in attendance at THON — is enough to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 88.7% of students and 83.2% of employees at Penn State’s University Park campus are fully vaccinated.

Odewade said getting as many people vaccinated as possible is the “first step” to having a safer THON.

“If people want to make this happen, people have to go through steps to actually make it successful,” Odewade said.

Brett Doxsee said he hopes to attend THON because of how everyone talks about it.

Doxsee (freshman-kinesiology) said he agrees with THON’s coronavirus policies, and he said he believes those who are not on the floor don’t need to be vaccinated.

“Anybody in the stands — I guess it’s up to them,” Doxsee said. “They know nobody is being forced to be vaccinated.”

Tommy Doughty said he’s excited for THON this year because “it’s a great cause.”

“I think it’s awesome how our students run the philanthropy events and make THON one of the greatest events in the country,” Doughty (sophomore-kinesiology) said.

Doughty said he’s looking forward to attending and would love to dance in THON either in his junior or senior year.

The vaccination requirement for dancers will help protect children attending the event, Doughty said.

“I understand where they’re coming from, especially because some of the kids might have some health disabilities,” Doughty said. “Being vaccinated [will] definitely be [good] for them.

“As long as we can have people in person dancing, I think it’s going to be a good [weekend].”

