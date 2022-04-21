For Penn State student Graceanne Carpenter, coming out as pansexual while in Catholic high school was “overwhelming.”

“Not only was I facing a lot of pressure and uncomfortableness being in that environment and not being straight, but being not straight and identifying as something that no one knew about really did not feel great,” Carpenter (junior-criminology) said.

Pansexuality is typically defined as people who do not consider gender when they’re attracted to someone.

Having to explain themselves immediately after coming out made them feel like they had to “defend” their sexuality, Carpenter said.

“I just couldn’t do it anymore,” Carpenter said. “I switched to bisexuality… it was just easier because everyone knows what bisexuality is.”

Bisexuality is typically defined as people who are attracted to more than one gender.

However, although mainstream definitions exist for the terms, Carpenter has since found “a lot of confusion” over the definitions of pansexuality and bisexuality — both within the LGBTQ community and outside of it.

“There can be a lot of overlap,” Carpenter said. “Sexuality’s super fluid –– you can feel a lot of different things about a lot of different genders at different times.”

For Jackie Friedlander, she said there’s a difference between the “textbook” definitions of the sexualities and their real life implications.

“Textbook bisexuality is the sexual attraction to two genders –– bi. Bisexual. It’s in the name,” Friedlander (senior-public relations) said. “Pansexual is a more open term I would say –– it’s the sexual attraction to two or more genders. This includes people who are genderfluid or agender, nonbinary, trans –– all the genders.”

Friedlander has been a member of Penn State’s Student Lion Pride Roundtable for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity for four years and is a peer educator at the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity.

“The idea of ‘more than two genders’ is still a hot topic,” she said. “Bisexual is just a clearer term for people to understand.”

As a person who identifies as bisexual, Friedlander said she doesn’t find the label to be “discrimminatory.”

“Some people have the ‘hot take’ that the word bisexual is transphobic because it has the word ‘bi’ in it, and it reinforces the gender binary,” she said. “I feel that most people who identify as bisexual are open to more than two genders… but the reason that bisexual as a term has persisted is because it’s more familiar with people.”

There’s “a lot of pressure” to use identity labels in society — a concept she believes should carry less “weight,” Friedlander said.

“How you label yourself is a means of communication,” she said. “That’s what people are comfortable with, but that being said, your comfort in your own body –– in your own life –– is what should be the most important to you, and you shouldn't put a label on yourself to make other people feel comfortable.”

Ultimately, Friedlander said it’s up to the individual to decide what bisexuality means to them.

“Gender identity [and] sexual identity can change overtime –– it can change based off of what information you have, or what your feelings are or [what] your experience is, so people come out multiple times,” she said. “At the end of the day, I mean, it's whatever you’re comfortable with.”

Carpenter said as discussions around the gender binary have become more “mainstream,” some people have begun to view bisexuality as a “dated term.”

“I have read articles of people saying that pansexuality came from the confusion of, ‘Well it's so either/or –– we should come up with a term that's all of it,’” they said. “When pansexuality first came out, a lot of people even within the community didn't really get it.”

However, bisexuality has become more “broad,” Carpenter said, and people can choose “how they feel within it.”

They said one alternate definition of bisexuality focuses on the “intensity” of how people feel about different genders.

“Maybe some bisexual people are just like, ‘Oh, I feel more [strongly] toward these genders and these genders at times,’ and pansexual people are like, ‘I mean, I can have preferences, but it won’t be as hard of a line,” they said.

Cydney Howard, co-president of Penn State Lion PRIDE and another peer educator at CSGD, said she chose pansexuality as a label because it has the least “restrictive” definition.

“It's ‘all genders, regardless of gender’ is I think the official definition,” Howard (senior-cybersecurity) said. “Gender does not play a factor in my attraction.”

A common term she said is used in the pansexual community is “hearts not parts” –– a phrase she said she believes is “outdated” because it “focuses on biology and sex over gender.”

“I think there is a clear difference, especially within the community, about… sex being parts and what you were assigned at birth verses gender as how you identify and kind of how you present to the world and how you see yourself within the world,” Howard said.

An analogy she said helps people visualize the differences between sexualities replaces gender with hair color.

“Bisexual people can be attracted to blondes and brunettes, brunettes and redheads, people with very dark hair and people with platinum blonde –– there’s any number of combinations… where it’s two or more but not quite all,” Howard said. “While pansexual –– they don’t care about hair color, it doesnt matter –– I’m attracted to all people regardless of hair color.”

Sam Ajah, president of Penn State’s College Democrats, said his definition of bisexuality changed as he became more aware of “other genderqueer identities.”

“I used to understand it to be being attracted to your own gender and then another gender, but I’ve kind of expanded it to being attracted to more than one gender,” Ajah (junior-civil engineering) said.

Pansexuality and bisexuality are often confused, he said, due to their omnisexual nature and interchangeable use –– however, their conflicting definitions don’t make the identities “any more or less valid than anyone else’s,” he said.

As a bisexual man, Ajah said he’s dealt with people assuming his sexuality is a “phase.”

“It’s not a layover to ‘Gay Town’ [like] some people say. It’s very much legitimately us being real people,” Ajah said. “When people make those comparisons like, ‘This is just you being on your path to becoming gay’ or… ‘Oh, you’re just not interested in settling down,’ I really think those stereotypes are invalidating.”

Alexa Hackenburg, who works as a student staff programmer at CSGD and identifies as bisexual, said she thinks it is easier to come out as bisexual as a woman than as a man.

“For men especially, I think there’s a lot more stereotypes still typical [related] to masculinity,” Hackenburg (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “It’s become a lot more normalized for women… to be a little bit more masculine, but any man who presents himself as feminine or even attracted to men –– they’re just assumed to be gay immediately.”

Like bisexual men, though, bisexual women are assumed –– especially in college –– to be going through a phase, according to Hackenburg.

Other misconceptions include coming out as a means of looking for attention, being polygamous or being a cheater, she said.

“Just because you’re attracted to more than one gender does not mean that you want to or feel the need to or will be with two people at once,” Hackenburg said.

Additionally, heteronormativity causes some people to come out as bisexual before coming out as another identity, she said.

“It’s, ‘Well I am still attracted to what I was told to be attracted to growing up, but also there's this extra part of me,’” she said. “Some people will prevent coming out altogether if they aren’t confident in their bisexuality just becuase it is easier to hide because you’re not living a complete lie by still being attracted to what is heteronormative.”

Julian Mintz, a member of Penn State Lion PRIDE, said there will “always be some overlap” between bisexuality and pansexuality, and this is true of any sexuality.

“You can’t just get a list and say, ‘You check all these boxes… you're this, and you can only ever be this,’” Mintz (graduate-physics) said.

During their discovery of their own bisexuality, Mintz said they heard many “differing opinions” on its definition.

“The one I liked most was that bisexuality is like, ‘Men are attractive because reasons ABC, women are attractive because of reasons XYZ, nonbinary is attractive because reasons MNO… whereas pan is just all individuals are attractive because of ABC,’” they said.

Mintz is the facilitator of the BiLions discussion group, which they said is a “safe space” for people who are bisexual, pansexual or questioning.

“The reason that I went with bi instead of pan was honestly just because I like the purple on the flag better,” Mintz said. “If someone says what their label is, use that label for them.”

Howard said people wanting a “blanket answer” to describe individuals within the LGBTQ community comes from an “othering” of those minority groups.

“It kind of feels dehumanizing that we can’t have different experiences with things because we’re all a part of the same community,” they said.

Howard said she’s heard many “stereotypes” about their own sexuality, including one that states pansexual individuals are attracted to kitchenware.

“[It] is very weird,” they said. “Sometimes it's a joke, and sometimes it's not.”

More “harmful” stereotypes, Howard said, come from the sexualization of bisexuality and pansexuality.

“You see a lot on Tinder and stuff like that that bisexual [and] pansexual people are down for a threesome, that they want threesomes,” they said. “There’s just a lot of that ‘because you’re attracted to more than one gender, you must be more sexual.’”

Stereotypes can make relationships “hard,” Howard said, because people within the community often feel they’re “too queer to be straight but too straight to be queer.”

“There’s this idea that people aren’t really bisexual, they just flip back and forth, and that can be really hard to deal with because it doesn’t feels like anyone really takes you seriously –– it doesn’t feel like people are trusting that you know yourself in that way,” she said.

Howard encouraged people to learn more about “the identity community” by talking to those within it.

“I think it's really important that if you have questions like, ‘What is the difference between bi and pan?’... talk to people who are part of that community,” she said. “Go in there with a real desire to listen… but don’t put that burden on them, it's not their job to educate you.”

Howard said visiting “identity centers” on campus such as Penn State’s Gender Equity Center, Paul Robeson Cultural Center, Pasquerilla Spiritual Center and CSGD can help people learn more about those “who are different from you.”

“Go in with an open mind, and go in with the intention of respect.”