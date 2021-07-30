As incoming students move to Penn State’s campus, some may encounter feelings of anxiety and apprehension — especially since State College is notably extensive in both size and population.

Rachel Sorensen, president of the Liberal Arts Ambassadors, said various people and organizations are prepared to help newcomers as they get acclimated to campus and learn the State College area.

Sorensen (junior-criminology) said she believes some incoming students face extra apprehensions about moving to State College because they never received a campus tour before accepting their college contracts.

Despite these additional challenges, Sorensen said incoming students should recognize that they’re “very much not alone,” especially since “half of our student body has not experienced in-person classes nor had a real college experience.”

Many sophomores lack exposure to Penn State’s campus since they were isolated and faced pandemic restrictions during their first year on campus, Sorensen said.

“I have plenty of friends who are going to be sophomores who have no idea where a single classroom is — nor do they know where any of the apartments are, nor any of the restaurants,” Sorensen said. “It’s really hard for me to try to make plans with them because they always remind me that they don’t know where anything is on campus because they never had to go anywhere.”

Sorensen said students should optimize their available resources — including Google Maps — to better understand the State College community and geography.

“During your first week on campus, have no shame. Open your maps app and plan out your route,” Sorensen said. “You will look around, and you’ll see many other people doing that too. You’ll be in good company, and you certainly will not be the only one who’s lost.”

Some students worry about overwhelming themselves with obligations and are consequently anxious about breaking out of their comfort zone to explore the State College area, Sorensen said. She said she too was nervous about taking on too many time commitments during her first semester.

However, Sorensen said she learned from personal experience. She said students tend to have more free time than they initially believe, which means they can truly make Penn State their home away from home.

To afford the social and academic opportunities around State College, Sorensen said students should seek on-campus and off-campus part-time jobs to supplement their bank accounts and interests.

For instance, Sorensen said she enjoys working in the Intramural Building with competitive sports — despite her on-campus job being unrelated to her major — as it has opened her eyes to new hobbies.

“Working in the IM is a great way to make money and find a quick friend group that you’ll automatically be spending lots of time with at work,” Sorensen said.

For individuals struggling to utilize their extra free time effectively, Sorensen said she recommends coming to the IM for classes and laid-back physical activity.

“[The IM Building] is just another fantastic place to go if you’re in need of something to burn time,” Sorensen said. “We usually do events until 10 p.m., so if you’re looking to play basketball or get back into the swing of high school sports, I definitely recommend visiting the IM.”

Besides studying and working, Sorensen said students should use their time wisely and look for activities that pique their interests, even if it’s something new and personally challenging. She also said they should explore campus and find new local businesses and restaurants to support.

Sorensen said she gravitates toward Irving’s Bagels when she’s craving food outside of the options offered on campus because it has “fantastic” breakfast, brunch and smoothie options.

“I wouldn’t recommend for students to study [at Irving’s] because it’s always packed with people, but you will never walk into Irving’s and not leave happier than when you came,” Sorensen said. “When I’m lost and I need somewhere to go, I usually find myself at Irving’s.”

According to Sorensen, Penn State’s main campus contains numerous underrated quiet and peaceful hangout and study locations.

Sorensen said her go-to study location is in an overlook within the South Food District at Redifer Commons that contains a quiet atmosphere and convenient booth seating.

She said her friends always referred to the location as “the spot” because it’s been a bonding location for the group and holds a “special place in their hearts.”

For students worried about finding their place on campus — where they can spend their time and who they fit with best — Sorensen said they should attend the Involvement Fair to gain exposure to different groups, interest areas and opportunities around campus.

“It’s very daunting during your first year, but going out of your comfort zone and heading into the eye of the storm — like into [the] Involvement Fair — [is] a fantastic way to quickly [meet] 10 new people and get information for organizations that you may be interested in,” Sorensen said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State ranks among top U.S. employers for new college graduates According to a recent Forbes survey, Penn State ranked 38th among the top 250 large U.S. emp…

With time, Sorensen said students will learn more about the Penn State community and where they fit into that puzzle — including their favorite hangout spots in the downtown area.

In order to become better acquainted with campus, Attlia Garcia said she believes incoming students should utilize the opportunities around them.

“If you’re too comfortable, then you must seek discomfort a little bit to succeed or get where you want to go,” Garcia (sophomore-criminology) said. “I know if I didn’t go talk to people or ask for help at times, I would still be lost and confused too.”

Rather than worrying about understanding campus geography in its entirety, Garcia said incoming students should prioritize the exploration of areas around their dorm room — whether that be local businesses, campus facilities or nature paths.

“I advise freshmen to become close with the people in [their] dorm and to go to the events close to where [they] live,” Garcia said. “I lived in Pollock [Halls] my freshman year, went to most of the [geographically] close events, and that’s how I met most of my close friends.”

Besides nearby experiences, Garcia said she believes students should be open to exploring downtown State College as well in order to make the large area feel smaller and homey.

“Try to plan ahead of time [with your finances] because there’s a lot to do in State College,” Garcia said. “You’re going to make a lot of friends, and you’re going to want to go out.”

Garcia said she’s had many experiences where her plans suddenly changed and she went out making memories with friends in downtown State College.

She said she’d plan to stay in and go to sleep early some nights. However, she said later that evening she’d unexpectedly end up downtown eating at Canyon Pizza with her friends, which she described as an unplanned but pleasant change of plans.

“Don’t be afraid to get out there and be yourself because college is about getting your major, but it’s also about the community experience,” Garcia said. “Hang [out] downtown and do fun stuff [when opportunities arise], and you’ll meet amazing people as a result.”

In terms of managing one’s budget to afford weekend outings, Garcia said students should watch their shopping purchases and prioritize necessities over luxuries.

“Don’t try to buy everything you see,” Garcia said. “If you walk into the [Barnes and Noble at the Penn State University Bookstore] and you see a cute piece of Penn State merch, I know you may want to buy it, but just hold back until you have time and the necessary resources.”

Some people, like Sydney Thiem, said incoming college students should maximize their time at Penn State — trying to grow both academically and socially — by not wasting time in their dorm room.

Thiem (senior-psychology) said she spent a majority of her time in her dorm room during freshman year, which is a decision she said she regrets.

She said being reserved and shy restricted her from making friends and getting involved around campus — like in clubs — which she said she warns other freshmen to avoid.

“The people involved in the clubs you’re interested in tend to have the same interests as you, and they can automatically become some of your greatest friends,” Thiem said. “[Those new friendships] can lead to you to [become] more involved in the activities they’re involved in, and suddenly you’re this huge presence on campus, and it feels awesome.”

Besides club and athletic involvement, Thiem said students should capitalize on the available events around campus that are typically free for students — like concerts on the [HUB-Robeson Center] lawn, which students “can just walk to, stand at and experience the show.”

Thiem said she strongly encourages freshmen to walk as their main mode of transportation to learn their way around. During her freshman year, Thiem said she rarely used the bus, which taught her how to navigate campus and the surrounding State College area.

“I’ve always tried to walk to class — leaving the bus for sub-zero degree weather when I have no motivation,” Thiem said.

Thiem said she recommends for students to find other freshmen in their dorm who share classes so they can walk and find study spots around campus together.

When it comes to studying, Thiem said she uses the Borland Building due to its privacy and silence

“No one knows that it exists,” Thiem said. “All the classrooms are pretty much open — unless they have classes in them during the day — so I would go in there in the evening and spend hours in the classrooms using the empty chalkboards.”

She said there are many similar buildings and locations around campus that students could use for their academic needs, especially in the northern part of campus.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Berkey Creamery announces new flavor dedicated to Bryce Jordan Center The Bryce Jordan Center has announced a new Penn State Berkey Creamery flavor dedicated to t…

During her free time, Thiem said she enjoys going to [Webster’s Bookstore Cafe] since it’s “literally a basement” that students can go to and study in. She said the establishment also hosts small events, which are a great way to spend time.

Thiem said students can even peacefully read books there, to which she said “there’s nothing better than that.”

Grace Yatcilla said students should attempt to be present on campus as much as possible in order to experience the personal growth college offers. Rather than staying in one’s dorm, Yatcilla (junior-supply chain and information systems) said she encourages students to consider exploring new areas of State College.

“Being active and getting out of your dorm allows you to take in all that State College has to offer, and you just may stumble onto some of your favorite people and activities to do,” Yatcilla said via email.

During the fall semester, Yatcilla said she’s especially excited to attend football games again in Beaver Stadium, which she said are a staple of being a Penn State student. Besides football, Yatcilla said students should “head to whatever seems fun” — like other sports’ competitions, which get people into the “Penn State spirit.”

“Being involved around State College [allows students to] broaden their comfort zone and meet new people who they may have never crossed [paths] with otherwise,” Yatcilla said. “It also makes the seemingly big campus at University Park much smaller, and you will most definitely meet someone who knows someone who you know in the most random places.”

According to Yatcilla, spending time outside of one’s dorm and being busy with exciting activities can aid some students in their adjustment to campus life because they can focus on everything going on around them — rather than homesickness

Rather than constantly studying in her dorm room, Yatcilla said she tries to find places around campus that allow her to focus and experience a change of scenery. In fact, she tends to visit the Business and Health and Human Development buildings, which she said are both “pretty” buildings with outlets, snacks and people-watching opportunities.

Locations on campus and in downtown State College offer an array of opportunities for students to take advantage of for studying and social endeavors, Yatcilla said.

“Just embrace everything at State College, and take every opportunity thrown at you,” Yatcilla said. “[Take the time to] walk around campus a bunch to get used to where everything is, and this will only help to make it feel smaller.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE