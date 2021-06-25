Walking through the HUB-Robeson Center on a typical weekday, visitors are bound to see students scrolling through their social media pages and looking at the assortment of posts appearing on their timelines.

Penn State students said social media holds many benefits that improve everyday life. Out of those benefits, some said social media especially allows them to discover and engage with people who celebrate other world cultures.

With more than 11,000 international students and faculty calling Penn State home — according to Global Penn State — various cultures and backgrounds intermingle within the university’s community.

Vimarsha Sital, a member of Penn State’s South Asian Student Association, said education about world cultures, heritages and identities is “crucial to expanding one’s knowledge” and in helping people “avoid ignorance” about the world around them.

Sital (sophomore-psychology) said social media is “a huge part of people’s lives” and the method most people use to discover news. Consequently, she said social media is one of the best ways to distribute pivotal cultural news and educate others.

“The information [I learn through social media] definitely sticks with me longer than if I were to learn it in school or the classroom setting,” Sital said.

Besides educating other social media users, Sital said sharing cultural posts also allows people to “carry a sense of pride” about where they come from with their followers.

“I am very proud to carry the culture that I have and the background that I come from, and I think it’s just a nice thing for everyone to come to a table and share their culture,” Sital said.

Since social media sites use algorithms to generate and organize online content — typically based on users’ interests and engagement — Sital said she pays special attention to the content she views.

“I try to look for educational sources — not only that — but also people and influencers [to follow] who take pride in their culture because I feel like the best way to learn about it is through the person’s own perspective of that culture,” Sital said.

Sital said it’s important for people to continue seeking out new knowledge within online settings and real life. More so, she said she recommends people continue striving for improvement and to not be complacent with their current understanding of the world.

“I sometimes stumble upon posts [containing information] I had no idea about,” Sital said. “I don’t mind having that on my page because I feel like the more you know, the better it is.”

For instance, Sital said she’s learned the meaning behind cultural celebrations and holidays — including Cinco de Mayo and Juneteenth — via social media.

In terms of Cinco de Mayo, Sital said she’s learned how cultural celebrations have changed from their initial purposes and intentions, “becoming more — quote unquote — ‘whitewashed’” over time as people take the opportunity to sell products instead of remembering the past.

“Social media really keeps me up to date with the truth behind these holidays and why we celebrate them,” Sital said. “Nowadays, they are so commercialized, which is such a shame, because then people don’t really know the actual meanings of these holidays and how they came to be.”

Sital said she believes there are positives and negatives to multicultural education via social media. While Sital said social media positively provides free cultural education to users, she also said drawbacks exist within the online apps.

In fact, she said fake news is a primary source of her concern because she said people can easily be misled into believing false and misconstrued information.

“Social media can have its perks, but it can also be a challenging place because there’s so much information,” Sital said. “It can sometimes be hard to decide what to believe [due to information overload].”

Besides social media, which Sital said is a sufficient educational resource amid the pandemic, she also said travel is a crucial factor for personal improvements and discovery.

“Traveling — just experiencing other cultures and regions yourself — is one of the best ways to learn about the people, the food, the music,” Sital said. “I love to travel. So, I hope when all of [the] COVID restrictions are lifted again, I can travel to places I’ve never even thought of before — just to experience it.”

However, Sital said social media is the most optimal way to learn about other cultural practices amid the pandemic — as long as people take extra caution and consideration about the information’s validity and accuracy.

Domino Geddes, an international student from the United Kingdom, said the methods used by different countries’ news organizations and influencers impact the public’s opinions about covered events and topics.

When Geddes (senior-telecommunications management and media industries) quarantined overseas last March, she said she noticed how reporters from the U.K. and America covered U.S. news and current events from drastically different perspectives.

According to Geddes, cultural practices are perceived differently depending on the news distributor, formatting of the information and whether the reporter is native to the cultural phenomena.

Geddes said she believes photographs, videos and words people see through social media posts can psychologically impact them and influence their thoughts about other cultures.

“I had never really understood the power of social media on influencing people and how they understand cultures until this past year with everything going on — between COVID and Black Lives Matter,” Geddes said.

However, she said it opened her eyes to the impact media has on people’s perceptions about the world and other cultures.

“The thing about social media is that it’s just headlines. It’s a headline-oriented medium that’s literally all about buzz words,” Geddes said. “So, I think it’s very easy for people to misinterpret what’s going on in other countries if they solely use social media as their main news platform.”

Social media accounts primarily focus on sharing striking photographs and headlines — without ever going in depth about the current events — which leads to inaccurate perceptions and beliefs about the world, Geddes said.

“Anyone can go on social media and follow whoever they want,” Geddes said. “ I think people need to take the initiative to follow those accounts that are going to increase their multicultural awareness.”

She said she believes people have the personal responsibility to seek out information about other cultures, which she’s been doing more frequently throughout college.

“It’s important for people to use social media for what it’s actually for, which is to connect with people everywhere and learn more about cultures,” Geddes said. “Whereas, I think people our age may not be using it for that [purpose], and they might not understand the power social media has for influencing our views of other cultures and how other people think.”

Geddes said she accredits much of her current knowledge about the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter movement to social media — like Twitter and Instagram — and the people who were passionate enough to share the information on their platforms.

“Unless something has gone wrong or happened [during activist displays and social movements], it won’t be on the news,” Geddes said.

According to Geddes, social media sites have become the spreading grounds for news stories that are typically missed or given limited coverage by traditional news organizations.

Geddes said social movements are one such topic receiving extensive social media attention.

“The whole element of social media is that we can share what we want to share, as it’s a free public space dedicated to personal expression,” Geddes said. “But there is something to be said for social media companies having a responsibility to promote awareness about these cultural shifts and things that are going on in the world.”

Geddes said uncertainty exists regarding whose responsibility it is to strengthen multicultural education through social media — companies or consumers.

Although Geddes said social media companies should improve their distribution of cultural news, she also said she acknowledges how social media sites are businesses whose primary motivations are to succeed financially, not to please the public.

To improve people’s understanding of other cultures, Geddes said companies should improve fact-checking systems and change algorithms to make educational accounts more accessible.

At the end of the day, Geddes said people need to be “independently responsible for educating themselves about other cultures.”

In fact, Geddes said the Penn State community should seek to elevate international students’ voices to make the campus more educated and accepting. She said she believes increased cultural awareness in online settings could improve relations on Penn State campuses.

Additionally, Geddes said improving these voices would help “combat the whiteness of Penn State” and allow for a more welcoming place to celebrate the beauty of other cultures.

“Sharing different cultural perspectives and stories from the international community — which is a lot bigger than people realize — would hugely benefit that community, Penn State and the domestic students,” Geddes said.

She also said multicultural education would stem further personal growth in social media consumers — especially Penn State students.

“If students are more encouraged to learn about these different cultures, then they’re going to also learn about themselves,” Geddes said. “There’s always more to be done, and just because we don’t know what that is yet, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep seeking it out.”

Stephanie Libertucci said social media’s accessibility allows for it to succeed as a spreading ground for cultural topics.

“On social media, there are billions and billions of people giving it the [necessary] magnitude to cause change,” Libertucci (senior-public relations) said. “So, if you want to share awareness about an issue, you can spread it like wildfire and things go viral.”

Within her own friend group, Libertucci said she’s witnessed increased vocalization and advocacy to educate each other about issues occurring in their different cultures.

“People get really comfortable with what’s on their ‘For You’ pages or their Instagram feeds or their Twitter timelines,” Libertucci said. “It really comes back to being willing to take the risk. Maybe just click on that post your friend has been sharing discussing a big issue in another country, or just be active in your pursuit of knowledge on different countries and cultures.”

According to Libertucci, various social media accounts are dedicated to publishing infographics on local and foreign issues.

She said these infographics are “super helpful” in simplifying complex topics into basic terms that are easily understood by the common person.

Traditional news or cultural articles can be “challenging to understand sometimes,” especially if they contain subject-specific terminology that the common person lacks experience with, Libertucci said.

“People are so busy. They don’t want to have to spend 15 minutes trying to just understand what two words in your article mean,” Libertucci said. “They just want to put things in super simple terms.”

Ultimately, Libertucci said social media provides people with a quick way to retrieve cultural news and amplify issues that matter to them to a larger audience.

“Living in the area that we do at Penn State, the environment can feel homogenous at some points,” Libertucci said. “By learning about other cultures, we are really able to broaden our horizons and perspectives — to expand our worldview and [to] understand that not everybody lives the same way we do and that there’s so much more out there [than in our backyard].”