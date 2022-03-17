Following the Penn State Board of Trustees’ decision to increase room and board rates for the 2022-23 academic year, student Layth Khan said he believes students “already pay a lot” for housing.

On Feb. 18, the board approved the plan to increase the rates by $212, which is a percentage increase of 3.5%. The estimate is based on the most popular plan, which includes a standard two-person dorm room and a level two meal plan.

According to Penn State’s Tuition and Costs website, students currently pay an estimate of $12,318 for room and board each academic year.

Khan (freshman-biochemistry) also expressed confusion surrounding the increase.

“I don't know if this is already available, but it would be nice if they sort of had an explanation for the students,” Khan said. “Like make it really clear where the stuff’s going.”

The February meeting agenda said it was “necessary to increase room and board charges effective with the 2022 fall semester due to increasing operating and facility maintenance costs.”

Similar to Khan, Sam Sullivan said he would like complete transparency from the university.

“I think that if [Penn State’s Board of Trustee was] gonna have to do an unnecessary increase, [it] should definitely tell us why,” Sullivan (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said.

Sullivan added he lives on campus in supplemental housing.

Even though Johanna FitzGerald lives off campus, she said she is still hesitant about the price increase.

“I guess it's hard for me. I’m not in a place of needing room and board in that way anymore,” FitzGerald (junior-secondary education) said. “It's not a personal matter, but I would probably be frustrated.”

FitzGerald added she believes being a college student is already “expensive enough as it is” but recognized that prices are increasing.

“I guess a lot of things are going up in price, too,” FitzGerald said. “I would assume this is because of COVID.”

Clare Brdar said she feels the pandemic should have been a reason for prices to decrease.

“With COVID and everything… We already had to pay for a full room and board,” Brdar (junior-secondary education)said. “So especially after that, I think it's kinda ridiculous that [Penn State’s] raising it.”

However, the coronavirus pandemic wasn't the only reason Brdar said she was frustrated.

“I think it's kinda ridiculous, I mean we already pay thousands of dollars for room and board,” Brdar said.

For Elizabeth Walsh, she said she’s been hesitant about the rate change after the last few years.

“Had room and board been raised during COVID, I think it would have been ridiculous,” Walsh (senior-finance) said. “I think that the university didn’t offer the same benefits to living on campus when classes were virtual.”

Following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved a 14.7 % reduction of room and board rates for the fall 2020 semester. Then in January 2021, the board approved a 16.3% reduction in light of the delay of in-person classes.

However, the board then raised the room and board rates by 3.45% for the 2021-22 academic school year.

Walsh said she believes college is “already so expensive as it is.”

Keegan Jenkins said he plans to stay on campus for the next academic year.

“I’m planning on moving to Eastview Terrace next year,” Jenkins (sophomore-finance) said, which is an on-campus living option with single dorm rooms and bathrooms.

Jenkins said he’s curious about how the rate was decided the past few years.

“In the last couple years, it's been a little annoying that they haven’t lowered it more because of COVID and stuff like that,” Jenkins said.

However, Jenkins said he can “understand why they did it.”

“I think this makes sense because of inflation going but, but hopefully within the next couple of years, [the board] won’t raise it too much more.”

