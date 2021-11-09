Many college students try to save money — and some can run into trouble while doing so.

Around 43 million students who attend four-year public universities are in debt of an average of roughly $39,000 each, according to the Education Data Initiative, which leads some Penn State students to find different ways to manage their money.

So, student Eva Gronner said she recognizes couponing as a way to save money.

“I don’t ever really use coupons, but I probably should. I need to start saving money,” Gronner (freshman-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

However, Gronner said she tends to lean toward buying generic brands when grocery shopping to save money.

Bowen Popkin said he fell out of the habit of using coupons after starting college this year, since his family “used to use them.”

“I don’t think about using coupons because I find them inconvenient, though I recognize that's not a luxury all people have,” Popkin (freshman-immunology and infectious diseases) said.

Jack Lvovsky said he enjoys using coupons at places he frequents.

“I use the punch cards for places I go to a lot, or like if I have the Chipotle app for example, and they offer deals, I’ll use a coupon for them,” Lvovsky (sophomore-business) said. “It’s just an easy way to save a little money.”

Though some stores even encourage customers to return and use coupons, like CVS Pharmacy, which is known for its lengthy receipts, students like Gianna Allen said not even these appeals catch her eye.

“I usually just throw it out. They never have [coupons] for things I’m interested in buying,” Allen (freshman-English) said.

Caleb Kemah also said he doesn’t use coupons when shopping because they’re a “convenience issue.”

“I can’t remember them in the moment, and it’s tedious to remember them all,” Kemah (junior-security and risk analysis) said. “A lot of them are so small, you can’t do much with them, they will be like 10% off. What can that do for me?”

Alexa Szober agreed that it’s hard to keep coupons in mind.

Szober (junior-biobehavioral health) said she will, however, use promotional codes online occasionally “if it comes up.”

“I have one of those online installations that tell me when coupons are available, so I just use that,” Szober said.

Popkin, however, has found other ways to allocate money through his time in college.

“Invest your money. Investment is the best way probably to protect your money,” Popkin said.

Yet, Kemah said there are other ways to limit spending — avoid online shopping.

“Just budgeting the right way, not buying a lot of stuff that you don’t need,” Kemah said. “Not excessively online shopping is a good way to not spend a lot of unnecessary money.”

