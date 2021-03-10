Every isolation experience is different — though some students believe their mental health wasn’t a priority throughout their sickness.

After contracting coronavirus, some students found their peers checked in more on their physical well-being instead of their mental health while they were isolating.

Karlie Daschbach spent her time in isolation in Eastview Terrace during her first semester at Penn State in the fall and found that she struggled the most with feeling a range of emotions and lack of focus in general.

Daschbach (freshman-communication sciences and disorders) said a lot of mental strain she felt was caused by making others have to go into isolation when she tested positive.

“There was a lot of guilt that came to me when I tested positive because then my roommate and two other friends had to go into isolation even though they stayed negative,” she said. “They kept saying that it wasn’t my fault, but I knew that it really was.”

Daschbach also felt “mentally foggy” throughout her time in isolation, which made it hard for her to stay motivated for exams she took while having coronavirus. She said her mental health and focus didn’t get better until about two weeks after she was out of isolation.

Daschbach said she wished she was able to have time to walk outside isolated when she was in Eastview Terrace because it “felt like a prison.”

Another student, Ali Bhallo, said he was “lucky” to have his three roommates in isolation with him in his apartment at the Meridian on College Avenue to give more mental stability.

Bhallo (sophomore-supply chain management) said they were able to come up with games to help them pass the time and keep their minds preoccupied.

“We invented our new sport of balloon ball,” Bhallo said. “Basically, we just had to keep the ball up as long as possible, which should be the next fastest growing sport in America.”

However, he also felt “a lack of focus and lack of energy” throughout isolation, which made school work more difficult.

“We didn’t know the mental symptoms or if that was something that a lot of people went through, because no one really talks about it,” Bhallo said. “We just thought that we were all being unproductive, so mentally it wasn’t great.”

Katelynn Powell agreed that having the coronavirus while isolated in her downtown apartment during the fall semester for 20 days impacted her mental health.

Powell (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said she felt conflicting feelings of worrying about herself, spreading the virus and general anxiety from the whole experience.

“My biggest concern was worrying about how I can make sure I don’t give this to anyone else while I was also concerned about my own health,” she said. “I had to make sure I was telling everyone that I was okay — like my parents — even though I was scared about what was going on.”

However, she said distractions helped her avoid thinking about mental health concerns. She spent time painting, doing school work and applying for jobs.

“The motivation was to get my mind off the fact that I had coronavirus, but my isolation was during the career fair, so I actually ended up getting a job during the time,” Powell said.

Powell said she found that mental health issues were something many people were “not comfortable” talking about when it comes to coronavirus and isolation.

“It’s easy to just say to be positive, but when you’re going through mental health issues, sometimes it can feel like you can’t get out,” she said. “The best thing that you can do is to just feel through your emotions and reach out to people that you love when you’re feeling mentally and physically isolated.”