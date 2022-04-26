For many Penn State students, the word “finals” conjures up various feelings or even traumatic memories.

Some students might picture taking an exam in the Pollock Testing Center, spending the whole week in the Pattee and Paterno Library running on Starbucks coffee or staying up late to cram for a major test while running on four hours of sleep.

While these experiences may resonate with most Penn State students, to others like Nick Hewes, Georgia Holthenrichs and Steph Scalamogna, the typical finals experience is unfamiliar.

Hewes (junior-film production) said for his COMM 337W: Intermediate Documentary Production class, his final consisted of making a short, seven- to eight-minute documentary with members of his class.

Instead of an exam, Hewes said during finals week, his class meets for a screening of all of the films.

Hewes said he finds this type of final to be “very fitting” for the class.

“I feel like I learned better in this class by showing what I can do than showing what I can remember on a test,” Hewes said.

Compared to other finals Hewes has taken, he said this one is “less stressful” because he doesn’t need to cram during finals week.

“It'd be more stressful to study for an exam than it is to work on a project about something you actually enjoy,” Hewes said. “I'm passionate about the documentary I'm making. I'm not passionate about studying for an exam.”

For Holthenrichs (senior-film production), she’s enrolled in COMM 440: Advanced Cinematography and Lighting Techniques and COMM 444: Advanced Post-Production Techniques.

For COMM 440, her final consisted of spending a week shooting a scene from a movie or television show and editing it, while for COMM 444, she’s creating a 20-second animation to end the course.

Similar to Hewes, ​Holthenrichs said she finds these types of finals to be “very fitting because they incorporate everything you’ve been learning throughout the entire semester into one last final project.”

Like traditional finals, Holthenrichs said these projects are cumulative because she has to use the skills she’s learned throughout each week to create it.

Additionally, Holthenrichs said these finals help her learn and retain information from the semester better.

“I love this [type of final] because I’m a very hands-on, in-person kind of learner,” Holthenrichs said. “I'm not a very audible person where I can just memorize stuff and then spit it back out. I prefer physically doing it and retaining the information that way.”

Holthenrichs said benefits to more “nontraditional” finals are that professors can see students know what they’re doing and what they learned during the semester instead of repeating facts back on a handwritten exam.

However, Holthenrichs said a downside to finals like these, depending on the professor, is the time given to complete the final.

For one of her classes, Holthenrichs said she just received instructions for her final project the other day.

“I definitely would say for professors to not just do cumulative exams,” Holthenrichs said. “Actually try to incorporate projects to make sure that your students are… retaining the knowledge.”

Scalamogna (junior-film production) said she’s taking COMM 338: Intermediate Narrative Production, and during the entire semester, she’s been creating a film she’ll share for the final.

“I definitely think that having a project-oriented class is so much more beneficial than just cramming for an exam,” Scalamogna said. “I've learned so much over the entire semester working on this project.”

A downside to projects like these, according to Scalamogna, is that it can feel like “the Wild West” — with the lack of structure.

Scalamogna said she’s responsible for creating the structure, and the responsibilities fall on the students, which can be a good thing, too.

However, Scalamogna said she has “a lot more passion” for the final because it’s something she’s been working on and has put “a lot of time into.”

For a traditional final, Scalamogna said “it's a lot of being told what you're supposed to know or what you're supposed to learn.”

“So, this is more creative in that you can seek out guidance, and you can seek out technical answers on things, but the project itself is all coming from us, and it's like we're all actually creating something — which is super cool.”

