Penn State students find ‘joy and unity’ celebrating Hanukkah away from home

Hanukkah began on Sunday, right as many Penn State students were returning to campus after Thanksgiving break. Due to the Jewish holiday landing early this year, some students have found themselves celebrating at college — instead of at home with their families.

Max Kaufman said although it’s “different” not being home for Hanukkah, he has enjoyed celebrating with his friends.

“I have a lot of Jewish friends [at Penn State] because you find your people here,” Kaufman (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “We’ve been lighting the menorah each night, and we’ll also play games just to have fun with it as well.”

Kaufman said he is very connected to his faith, so he has enjoyed sharing what the holiday means to him with his college friends.

“I went to a Jewish day school, so Hanukkah was very present around this time [of year],” he said. “But now, I get to celebrate with my friends, and a lot of my friends don’t come from as religious backgrounds as I do… it’s nice to be able to teach them a little bit more and to have that shared moment with the holiday and learning something new.”

Kaufman is also involved with Chabad at Penn State, which he said helps him feel connected to the Jewish community at school.

“We’re a very small population here, but when we do get together, it is a lot of people, and it is really nice to have that unity,” he said. “Although Penn State isn’t the largest Jewish school, there’s still a very strong population.”

In addition to lighting the menorah with his friends, Kaufman said they’re considering having an ugly sweater party — “like Christmas sweaters but Hanukkah-themed,” he said.

“We just enjoy hanging out together, lighting the candle and sharing stories about Hanukkah,” he said. “Hanukkah means joy and unity and being with those that you love the most and being able to share that for eight days.”

For Sarah White, it’s been a bit difficult not being home for the holiday this year.

“I think this is the first time I’m not home for at least one of the nights,” White (sophomore-hospitality management) said. “Even if we don’t do anything special, it just brings your family together, and it’s weird not having that tradition.”

However, she said she’s still been able to experience the traditions of the holiday while at Penn State.

“Some friends from home sent me a menorah and candles, so I’ve been getting together with some of my friends at an apartment,” she said. “We’ve been lighting candles and saying prayers together, and it’s small because we’re all busy, but it’s been nice to have that when our families aren’t here.”

Since Hanukkah is not in the middle of December this year, some students are adjusting their family celebrations so they can all be together.

Olivia Gould’s family celebrated with their gift exchange a bit early this year.

“During Thanksgiving break, we celebrated a little early because my family is big on the whole gift part of it, so we did some early gifts,” Gould (sophomore-biology) said. “I’m really into working out, so my favorite gift was a weight belt to help me with lifting.”

Gould, who is from Georgia, said she’s been more able to embrace her Jewish culture since moving to Pennsylvania for school.

“Especially being from the South, it was hard to kind of embrace the culture, as I was surrounded by a lot of people who were different from me,” she said. “But I’ve found more connection up here in the North, so now, I’m more excited and eager to celebrate who I am.”

Contrary to Gould, Sylvie August said her family is delaying their celebration until she returns home for winter break.

“Normally, my brother comes and visits my family from North Carolina during Hanukkah, and it’s really exciting,” August (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said. “So we’re just going to do our gift exchange and celebration as a family in December — even though the holiday is early.”

August said she’s still been celebrating with her friends this past week, however.

“My mom made a bunch of latkes and homemade applesauce for me to bring to school for my friends,” August said. “I also take a class every week at Chabad, and last night we went there, and the rabbi’s wife fried fresh donuts, and we lit menorahs together.”

August also said celebrating Hanukkah helps her be more connected to her faith.

“I think Hanukkah means a lot of what Christmas means for Christians,” she said. “I get to see my family and spend time with them and celebrate our culture and the miracle that happened to our people.”

Jonathan Eyer has also been lighting the menorah with his friends this week — even those who are not a part of the Jewish faith.

“One of my roommates is Jewish, but we’ve been having our other roommates and friends join in,” Eyer (senior-supply chain and information systems) said. “We’ll play some Hanukkah songs and say the prayers as we light the menorah — it’s been really fun.”

Sam Roberts is one of Eyer’s roommates who is not Jewish but has participated in the celebrations.

“It’s really fun celebrating with them,” Roberts (senior-telecommunications) said. “I grew up in an area with a large Jewish population, so many of my friends celebrated growing up, and I was at their bar mitzvahs and everything.”

Roberts also said he’s enjoyed listening to his friends lead prayers as they light the menorah each evening.

“With my roommates, everyone is welcome to celebrate, which is pretty cool,” Roberts said.

In addition to planning a Hanukkah meal on Friday with latkes and applesauce and decorating their house, Eyer said he and his roommates are participating in a “Secret Santa gift exchange.”

“It’s nice that we just take that time to get together, spin the dreidel and play some games,” Eyer said. “I like that it brings my roommates and friends together.”

