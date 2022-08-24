Hundreds of Penn State students braved the heat and flooded the HUB-Robeson Center lawn Wednesday during the annual Involvement Fair.

With over 600 clubs and organizations represented, members in colorful shirts vied for attention by shouting, standing on chairs, waving flags and giving out candy.

Pop and Latin music blared as people packed rows of tables, students squeezed past each other and discovered many Penn State organizations.

On a hill overlooking the fair was Gabriella Wong, who said stepping onto the HUB lawn was a “holy s---” moment.

“You see the numbers and you know how many people there are that go to this school, but then you walk around and you see, ‘Oh there are a normal amount of people here walking around going to classes,’ and then you come here and you see thousands,” Wong (freshman-film production) said.

The crowd was "three times" more packed than Wong anticipated, and she said she planned to maneuver through the maze with the help of friends.

“Hopefully we will fight through the crowds together,” Wong said.

For Ingrid Olsson, she said warnings of massive crowds nearly scared her off.

“I was kind of like ‘Should we even go to this?’ and 'Could all this be sent in an email?’" Olsson (freshman-elementary and early childhood education) said. “I think it’s easier to navigate than I was expecting.”

The information desk pointed her to a section of organizations related to her major, which she said she hoped would help her in career building.

For Kaitlyn Catrain, she said she planned to join more social organizations to aid in the transition from a loaded high school schedule to a more open collegiate lifestyle.

“I was involved in so many sports and . . . AP classes in high school so going from that to here — in the beginning I would say I kind of felt lost,” Catrain (freshman-elementary and early childhood education) said.

Both Catrain and Olsson said they hoped to “get back into things,” though not as rigorously as before.

On the other side of the table was Arushi Grover, president of the Statespeare organization, who described the fair from the inside as “chaotic.”

“High energy — the kinetic energy is high today,” Grover (junior-theatre, comparative literature and English) said.

Statespeare is a theater organization where members “create performances that reflect the authentic language and techniques of the early modern period,” according to Penn State OrgCentral.

Grover said she had some “interesting reactions” to their attempts to draw people in.

“We ask, ‘Do you like Shakespeare?’ We’ve tried reciting some sonnets to see if that attracts attention, do people like that? We ask people ‘Are you dramatic?’ ‘Do people think you’re dramatic?’ We ask ‘Are you mentally ill and queer?” Grover said. “That seemed to work pretty well.”

Sophia Ghinos described her last time at the Involvement Fair as “bittersweet.” Now president of the Hellenic Student Association, she said she's been dedicated to the organization for four years.

“It’s good to be back,” Ghinos (senior-psychology) said. “It’s definitely growing since freshman year.”

The Involvement Fair is one of the biggest events for recruiting and community building for her organization, Ghinos said.

The Hellenic Student Association is an organization that works to “promote Greek heritage and cultural traditions,” according to Penn State Org Central.

“A lot of freshmen can’t believe there’s a Greek club," Ghinos said. "I think everyone’s really happy because it’s a small community so it brings a little piece of home to Penn State for them."

For Ghinos, sharing her Greek heritage is a way to connect with those living similar lives or who want to learn.

“Sharing my culture is so special because it’s religion, it’s how I grew up — it means so much to everyone,” Ghinos said. “People came up to me and they’re like ‘Can we be honorary Greek members?’ and I’m like ‘Of course!'”

Kayla Marrero, vice president and recruitment and retention advisor of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority Inc., said recruitment is more about what the organization can offer to members rather than what members can offer the organization.

“It’s a two-way street,” Marrero (junior-public relations and Spanish) said. “This is my home away from home. I learned so many skills because of them, and the confidence that I have right now is thanks to them.”

Celeste Good, secretary of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc., said both Greek Life and the Involvement Fair are about building a community.

“I know a lot of first-years are out here trying to find where they fit in at Penn State," Good (senior-women's studies) said. "I'm hoping that Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. is a place [where] they can find a community regardless of if they join the organization or not."

Exploring many organizations is important because of the networking opportunities and ability to find friends across the Penn State community, Good said.

“Everyone’s super multi-faceted, and there's always something new that you can learn, and there's always a new person that you can relate to,” Good said.

Across the lawn, Chris Ho said he also sought to explore clubs in his senior year.

“Last year I had a pretty busy semester so I couldn't participate as much,” Ho (senior-computer science) said. “I thought it would be cool to just go out and see what’s out here.”

Joining clubs and meeting new people is the easiest way to make the most out of your college career, according to Ho, though he said it doesn’t always work out on the first try.

“It’s not like you know at first sight you're not going to like something,” he said. “You just kind of have to give it some time and then you'll realize ‘Oh, is this really right for me?’”

For Mollie Schumaker, the Involvement Fair introduced her to the right organization for her “right off the bat.”

“I joined [Pennharmonics] in the first two weeks when I was here,” Schumaker (senior-marketing) said. “These people are genuinely like family to me.”

Pennharmonics is a co-ed contemporary a cappella group that “seeks to improve the standards of a cappella at Penn State,” according to Penn State OrgCentral.

Schumaker said she transferred to Penn State as a freshman two months before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the school, and the Involvement Fair was “absolutely critical” for her ability to integrate.

“I was nervous because I was coming in in the middle of the year; I thought people would have their friends and their clubs set up,” Schumaker said. “I would have had a much harder time making friends [without it]. I'm glad that I joined immediately.”

As the music director for the PennHarmonics, she said she wants to give others the same experience of being “fulfilled” by music.

“I've been involved with music my whole life so I know how much joy that can bring people,” Schumaker said. “I really feel like this has been a highlight of my college experience so if we can give that to somebody else, that's the goal.”

She said the coronavirus pandemic caused performing arts groups to lose relationships with vendors and struggle getting gigs, but as social distance and masking policies are lifted, they are “taking every opportunity to perform.”

“I hope anybody who wants music in their life in college can see our group and maybe see themselves there,” Shumaker said.

Some organizations struggled so heavily during the height of the pandemic that they were nearly “lost to COVID,” as Vice President of Project: PAWS, Alex Kutulakis said.

“Last year, a bunch of us took over the executive positions and revamped the whole thing," Kutulakis said, "now it’s resurfacing."

Project: PAWS is a nonprofit group that raises money for the local animal shelter Centre County PAWS, according to Kutulakis.

Although Project: PAWS was present at the 2021 Penn State Involvement Fair, she said the all-new executive team was inexperienced on how to effectively promote their club.

This year, she said things are turning around.

“Already today we’re noticing we ran out of all of our stuff because people really want to join,” Kutulakis said. “So this is helping not only us but helping our mission.”

The club hopes the Involvement Fair will help them become “bigger and better” and get more people volunteering in shelters.

Other organizations did end due to the coronavirus pandemic, but for the members of Students for the Exploration and Development of Space, it was a blessing in disguise.

“Unfortunately COVID did ruin a lot of things, but I know it brought these guys a lot closer together,” member Thomas Barkauskas said.

According to Barkauskas (sophomore-aerospace engineer), SEDS was created during the lockdown as two prior clubs merged. Since then, the members have been trying to build and rebuild.

“It was a bunch of really dedicated guys and girls who just came together and were like ‘we’re going to make the best of this worst situation’ — and they did,” Barkauskas said.

He said the club has given him STEM experience that he wouldn’t normally get until senior or junior year.

“You gain all this experience that not only helps in your major, but it . . . shows you what you’re passionate about. And I’m passionate about rockets,” Barkauskas said.

Though the club has a “strong percentage” of aerospace engineers, Barkauskas said the members hoped today to recruit more non-STEM majors.

“You don't have to be an aerospace engineer to join," Barkauskas said. "We take everyone and find a use for you in our club because we’re just about bringing as many people together and having a good time."

Anthony Crescenzo said he noticed a substantial difference in peoples’ attitudes at this year’s fair.

“It's definitely a lot better — seeing a lot more friendly faces and all and a lot more people," Crescenzo (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said. "It seems like the university is getting back to normal. With no masks, too, it feels like everybody is more likely to talk to each other and get to know each other.”

Representing the Delta Theta Sigma fraternity, he said the overheating and inability to see facial expressions was detrimental to meeting interested students at last year’s Involvement Fair.

“People are more willing to come up and start a conversation with me now, and they're less reserved and all,” Crescenzo said.

This renewed sociability is especially important to him as an out-of-state student, he said.

“Being out-of-state, it's really easy to get lost at Penn State especially since it's so big,” Crescenzo said. “Ever since I joined... I never thought I would be able to find people that clicked with me like my friends at home and I did.”

