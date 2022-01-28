For Penn State student Emily Toth, she “never thought in a million years” she would go to college as an “undecided” major.

At this time in 2021, Toth (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she had a “set goal” of entering the Eberly College of Science at Penn State as a biochemistry major — but when her application was rejected, she realized she would need to take a different route.

“I just went undecided until I was able to get in,” Toth said. “I felt weird telling people about it… I feel like other people think, like, [students within DUS] have no ambition.”

Beginning college in the division of undergraduate studies — as an exploratory student — gave her more time to consider her possible career paths, she said, which led to a change in direction.

“I looked over what I originally wanted to do and realized there’s so many more job offerings with engineering than potentially with biochem,” Toth said. “It did make it easier switching paths.”

Similarly to Toth, John Kerner said he first applied to Penn State as an engineering major but reapplied through DUS upon being placed in the 2+2 Plan — where students start their college careers at a Penn State commonwealth campus and then move to University Park for their third year.

“There’s no downside it,” Kerner (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said of DUS. “Rather than go into the 2+2 program for engineering, and be completely unsure that that’s actually what I want to do — which at this moment I’m not leaning toward it at all actually… it allows [me] to get a better view of the other majors available.”

Kerner said he has “a lot of freedom” over his schedule compared to students in other majors, which he said burdens his workload.

“I chose specifically to have a high workload — a lot of core classes scheduled — and then I know a couple people who are also undecided who have just [general education courses],” he said. “It’s a little bit extra work to try and look into every single other possible major that I would want to do and make sure that I’m meeting the requirements for those.”

Ava Phillips said wearing her Penn State-issued purple T-shirt to the President's New Student Convocation — a shirt that identified her as a DUS student — “embarrassed” her.

“I really felt like I was being called out,” Phillips (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I think that a lot of other people I talked to with their purple shirts on agreed with me that they didn’t want to be wearing that shirt.”

Now, six months later, Phillips has been sworn in by Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association as the division of undergraduate studies representative.

Now, as the “student face of DUS” she said she feels more “pride” for her academic college.

“It definitely worked out in the end,” Phillips said. “I think DUS is a very strategic decision that can be made by a student.”

Phillips said this decision does not dictate how “motivated,” “smart” or “involved” a student is on campus.

“DUS is kind of this promise of opportunity to get more information,” she said. “I think the DUS advising system is incredible.”

She said she wished people knew about the “range of undecidedness” within the college.

“I never really felt very DUS because I have had the intention of being an accounting major since… my first day at Penn State,” Phillips said.

On the opposite end of the range is Devon Bogucki, who said she is “as undecided as they come.”

“Part of my indecision is that there’s just so many things that I’m interested in that I don’t want to pigeonhole myself right away,” Bogucki (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

She called choosing a “life path” at the age of 17 “ridiculous.”

“There are people out there who’ve known what they want to do since [they were] 5, and they’re great… but honestly a good amount of us don’t, and even those that think we do really don’t,” Bogucki said.

After speaking with older people who told her “how even after college they still really were directionless,” Bogucki said she learned they didn’t get “into their groove” as for career paths until their late 20s or 30s.

Bogucki lives in the Discover House — a living-learning community made for students who want to “explore different options before deciding on a major,” according to its website, with Toth as her roommate.

“It’s a nice option to have this little community of undecided people as sort of a halfway house before you get into your main group,” she said. “You sort of support each other.”

Bogucki said as an underclassman, being an exploratory student is ultimately “all in a name.”

“At these low underclassmen years — there really is no substantial difference between taking, say… a bunch of English classes and being declared [as an English major] versus undeclared,” she said.

Patricia Schempp, an academic adviser for the division of undergraduate studies, said every exploratory student is “different,” and their reasons for choosing the college are “very personal.”

“They may be experiencing pressure from parents or other outside people to narrow down a major, but maybe they aren’t ready yet and that’s not a bad thing in any way,” Schempp said. “It may seem [to themselves] like they were not doing the right thing, but they are by allowing themselves that time to explore.”

Schempp said they avoid using the term “undecided” because she believes the label makes some students feel “like a failure.”

“We use the term ‘exploratory’ because our students are not just sitting there waiting for something to happen, they’re out there actively exploring the options that are here at Penn State,” she said.

Trevor Brown, another academic adviser for the division of undergraduate studies, said Penn State offers “a lot more options” than most students were exposed to in high school.

“We have a lot of students change majors and come to DUS,” Brown said. “They enter in one [academic college], and they start taking a set of courses, and they realize that they don’t potentially love that subject as much as they thought they did.”

Brown said guiding students toward their passions is “really exciting.”

“I think that’s a really rewarding and fun process because you can kind of hear in somebody’s voice when they're talking about a subject they really like,” he said.

Brown said he also enjoys introducing students to new majors.

“For example, security and risk analysis… I’ve had a few students end up majoring in it,” he said. “It was something that they would have probably never potentially thought of if they hadn’t majored in DUS.”

