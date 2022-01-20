Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and increased prevalence of the omicron variant, Penn State student Paige Ruggeri said she feels safe on campus because of the university’s implemented safety precautions.

Mitigation measures like “wearing masks” will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus this semester, Ruggeri (sophomore-accounting) said, while also “letting us do what we want but in a safe way.”

The university announced on Dec. 30, 2021, that the spring semester would begin in person, with continued safety protocols in place.

After taking into account advice from Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center, university leadership determined “conditions [did] not warrant a move to remote learning and other activities to start the semester,” the Dec. 30 release said.

The decision came after Penn State President Eric Barron announced on Dec. 17, 2021, that the university would release a statement regarding the status of in-person classes for the spring semester due to increased coronavirus concerns.

The university still requires indoor masking for all students, faculty and staff – regardless of vaccination status – and weekly testing for students who have not uploaded their vaccination status to myUHS.

Hyungjun Kim said he “felt unsafe” heading into the spring semester because he heard of “many people with positive COVID tests.”

“I feel like in-person classes are kind of dangerous,” Kim (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Penn State announced its Testing and Surveillance Center detected the omicron variant of the coronavirus during its monitoring efforts.

Sriya Sadhu said she also feels “a little unsafe” because she “can see how things can get out of hand quickly.”

“I’m kind of worried about us all not treating it any differently than we did last semester,” Sadhu (freshman-premedicine) said.

Other students like Jennifer Billy said they enjoy being back on campus.

“I mean, winter break was fun… it was a good little break, but I’m ready to get back into work,” Billy (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I think that Penn State made the right decision bringing us back — as long as we keep the COVID numbers low.

On Tuesday, Penn State released updated results to its COVID-19 Dashboard for the week of Jan. 10-16.

As of Wednesday, Penn State reported 523 positive tests out of 7,336 total tests taken at its University Park campus from Jan. 10-16, according to the dashboard.

The coronavirus positivity rate for Jan. 10-16 was 7.1% , which is down from 10.5% from Jan. 3-9.

For Tylen Butler, he feels “pretty safe” since he continuously “wears his mask indoors.”

Butler (junior-psychology) said he “does what he can” to keep himself protected.

Louis Bama said he feels “pretty safe” — as long as “people are getting vaccinated and boosted” and “the unvaccinated are getting tested frequently.”

“I feel like everybody is doing what they need to do to stay responsible so we don’t get sent back home,” Bama (junior-management) said.

Resident assistants and staff have been “good about enforcing masking,” Auden Gu said, and he believes booster shots have been “promoted strongly.”

And, Gu (freshman-premedicine) said he feels “pretty safe this semester” upon being back to campus.

In the Dec. 30 release, Penn State said it encourages students, faculty and staff to receive coronavirus booster shots “as soon as possible” due to the omicron variant.

Andrew Ciotto said he feels “pretty safe” because the “number of total students” in his “in-person lectures have gone down” since most of his classes offer “Zoom options.”

“We also have the option to watch lecture recordings,” Ciotto (sophomore-economics) said, “so maybe if you don’t feel well or you’re unable to go to class for any reason, you can still participate in class.”

On the other hand, Fatim Diaby said she doesn’t believe the university should’ve let students “come back on campus this soon.”

She personally feels safe, though, because she “takes precautions” like wearing masks and getting frequent coronavirus tests.

“I feel like we should’ve stayed home just for a little bit because we don't know how things are going to get,” Diaby (sophomore-premedicine) said. “If things were fine and the numbers weren't high, then we could’ve come back on campus.”

