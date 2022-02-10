For Kerian Martinez Pitre, standardized tests put students in a “box” during the college admissions process, and she said she believes some institutions eliminating these entrance requirements is a step in the right direction.

Various institutions, like Harvard and the University of California, recently made optional or completely eliminated standardized testing scores submissions from its admissions process.

“There’s a lot of… diversity,” Martinez Pitre (junior-anthropological science) said. “There are students who are art majors and maybe don’t do well in math and will do badly [on] the SAT, and that will affect them and their score at the end.”

CheRanda Hammond shared similar sentiments, saying she believes state tests already in place measure how much students are learning — like the Keystone exams or Advanced Placement exams.

“To have to test to get into schools is a little bit crazy to me,” Hammond (junior-broadcast journalism) said. “I think it puts an unnecessary amount of stress on high school seniors and juniors who are trying to take it and get into a good school.”

Standardized tests are the “least effective way to measure a student’s academic ability,” Michael Douglas said.

However, Douglas (freshman-computer engineering) said the lack of standardized test scores on college applications will make it more competitive to get into institutions.

“I know a lot of people get in solely off of their score and not over their extracurricular activities,” he said.

Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College Director of Admissions Deyo Olorunnisola said she sees standardized tests as one tool, which must be combined with others to assess a student’s ability to succeed.

“The SAT by itself is not adequate, I think, for predicting success,” Olorunnisola said.

Schreyer Honors College does not require test scores for admissions into the program, since it chooses its candidates from Penn State’s already-admitted pool of students, according to Olorunnisola.

Schools should allow students to focus more on a “well-rounded” personality moving forward, Hammond said, since the stress of getting high SAT or ACT scores is eliminated at the aforementioned institutions.

On the other hand, Dagmawi Samson said he believes not requiring standardized test scores could create a challenge in the extracurricular realm.

“It definitely helps getting into college easier with the SAT on your back,” Samson (junior-political science) said. “It doesn’t have them look too deep into your past. It’s kind of like a good cover for a book.”

Steven Storm said a benefit of standardized tests is they’re made “to assess what your school has taught you over the years.”

“Its main purpose is to grasp everything you have learned,” Storm (sophomore-marketing) said.

For Martinez Pitre, she said she “fought” her scores by bringing to light other aspects of herself, since test-talking isn’t her biggest strength.

“I had to vouch for myself with my personality rather than my [SAT scores],” Martinez Pitre said. “If I hadn’t introduced myself to like everyone in the admissions department before I applied to Penn State, I feel like I wouldn’t have gotten in.”

Hammond said she even avoided applying to certain schools because of her lack of confidence in her standardized test scores.

“I just automatically thought, ‘I’m not going to get in, so what [is] the point?’” Hammond said.

Both Martinez Pitre and Hammond said the reason for their college admissions stress and “not so great” scores was the lack of resources they encountered in high school prior to taking standardized tests.

However, not all students faced the same problem.

Storm and Douglas said they had tutors and classes at their schools dedicated to help prepare students to take these assessments.

Olorunnisola said she agreed with the existence of “inequity” created by this system.

“If you don’t have access to test prep… you are from a culture outside of the U.S. or inside the U.S. where test prep and test taking is not something you had familiarity with… all of those things will suppress test scores,” Olorunnisola said.

“One, I did not have a tutor — like I didn’t have anybody trying to help me — and then, two, I had never taken a standardized test like that,” Martinez Pitre said as a student who grew up in Puerto Rico where she said they don’t use standardized tests.

The standardized testing system can present financial hardships for students and their families as well, according to Hammond.

“I know you can get [fee] waivers… but I know that not all schools have them,” Hammond said. “So I feel like any kid who does want to go to college but needs an SAT score but may not have the money to pay for it — [which] just puts more stress on them.”

Hammond and Martinez Pitre said they believe it can be an overall positive change for schools to opt out of requiring standardized testing, since these challenges prevent some students from being able to showcase their full potential on applications.

However, Samson said even if a student is a well-rounded person, that might not be enough in all admission cases — even with some institutions making standardized testing optional.

“Let’s say you have an excellent 4.0 student, and he has all the extracurriculars and what not, but he does not take the SATs,” Samson said. “Then, let’s say another guy, same thing, but with an SAT. They’ll take him over the non-SAT guy simply because he took the test.”

On the other hand, Olorunnisola said she believes test scores weigh less than a “holistic” review of a student who has both objective and subjective tools.

Schools are looking more at a student’s motivation and drive as well as critical thinking, according to Olorunnisola.

“We can look at other things like interviews, we can look at things like essay questions and how a student writes,” Olorunnisola said. “Those are some of the tools that can be deployed to assess a student’s ability to be successful at an institution.”

Storm said a more personable alternative to the standardized testing scores could be more college essays.

“Although you may not be the best writer… it still gave me a chance to kind of express who I am, what I have done in my life,” he said. “It’s more personality rather than just a test score.”

Samson said he believes universities being more personable could lead to a decrease in student populations, though.

“It would be harder picking students [based on just extracurriculars],” Samson said. “The number of students would diminish because of that fact.”

Olorunnisola said she disagrees and said she believes it puts more pressure on the universities rather than the students.

“It is not about you building a full resume,” Olorunnisola said. “ It is about seeing a connection between your passion and your interests and the things you choose to be involved in. We want to see depth of involvement more than we want to see breath of involvement.”

The bottom line, Martinez Pitre said, is not all students are fit to be measured solely by an academic test.

“We all have our forté, and standardized doesn’t allow us to be able to demonstrate all of our abilities.”

