Penn State students’ express varying emotions regarding exams in the Pollock Testing Center

With finals week approaching, most Penn State students are preparing for the inevitable – taking exams in either the Pollock Testing Center or in class.

While some students prefer taking tests in their respective classrooms, others said they don’t mind the Pollock Testing Center, like Nikhil Choudhuri.

He said he likes working on tests in the Pollock Testing Center because there’s support available if he ever needs it.

“I like that if there was something wrong with the computer, it was documented, and it wasn’t going to be my fault,” Choudhuri (senior-economics) said. “Whereas [during] COVID, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, my laptop died in the middle of the exam,’ and then you have to prove it to your professor.”

While he said he sees the benefits of the Pollock Testing Center, he prefers in-class testing because there’s usually uncertainty when scheduling his test at the testing center.

“I remember being panicked about [scheduling tests],” Choudhuri said. “Like, ‘Oh, I have to find a time slot that works with my schedule — otherwise I’m not going to be able to take the exam.’”

Unlike Choudhuri, Quinn Hall said he doesn’t “particularly” like the testing center.

In terms of changes to make the testing center more appealing, Hall (junior-economics) said he “would close it.”

“I think it’s harder to focus whenever I’m in that atmosphere,” Hall said. “It’s off-putting. It’s not a familiar place like a classroom.”

For Honeya Alqah, it’s the opposite because she said she prefers the Pollock Testing Center over in-class testing.

“In class, I feel like I get distracted,” Alqah (junior-criminology) said. “In [the Pollock Testing Center], there are screens to cover everyone’s computer, and I don’t really care who is finishing or not.”

However, Ashney Simmons said she prefers in-class testing because she gets distracted in the Pollock Testing Center.

“In the Pollock Center, there are all the clicking [of the keyboards] and all the noises, and it's distracting,” Simmons (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “It’s too much — I can’t focus on what I’m doing.”

She said she believes the testing center negatively impacts her ability to perform on tests.

If Simmons had to change one thing about the testing center, she said she would lessen “the amount of people” in the center at one time to make the “clicking noises” less prominent.

Although Marlana Stipa has never been to the Pollock Testing Center, she said she has heard stories from her fellow students.

“They really like it, from what I’ve heard,” Stipa (senior-forensic science) said.

Shruti Mahadevan agreed with Stipa and added taking tests in the Pollock Testing Center was conducive to learning in college.

“My experiences have been good every time I’ve been there,” Mahadevan (senior-data sciences and mathematics) said. “I don’t think I would change anything about it.”

