Penn State students express mixed feelings over extended university mask mandate

Since fall 2020, wearing a mask on campus has become a habitual part of Penn State students’ lives — so habitual that not many think twice about putting a mask on before entering a classroom or a campus building.

When Penn State released a statement that the indoor mask mandate will continue into the spring semester, many Penn State students weren’t surprised.

Some students didn’t even hear about the extended mandate.

“Honestly, I didn’t know [the mandate] was extended to the spring until now,” Cade Walker said.

The university extended its masking requirement due to a predicted rise in cases over the winter months and the newly identified omicron variant, according to a release.

Although many said they’re unaware of Penn State’s mask announcement, some students like Alexis Webber said they believe the mandate does not seem like a bad idea.

“I’m personally fine with it because it’s gonna help keep the spread down,” Webber (freshman-fine arts) said. “It’s important that everyone stays safe.”

Hanna Kell-Fien said she believes the existing mask mandate has been working, but she acknowledges that some people may find it annoying to wear their masks indoors.

“But [the mask mandate is] definitely worth it because I’d rather be here in a mask than at home on a computer,” Kell-Fien (freshman-rehabilitation human services) said.

According to Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard, there have been 58 positive cases within the past seven days.

But, Walker (sophomore-biobehavioral health) couldn’t find any downsides to having to wear a mask.

“I’ve always felt that it’s not really hurting anyone...there’s no downside to masking,” Walker said. “There’s not any negative aspect to it, so why would you just not wear it even if you didn’t have to?”

MORE CONTENT

Penn State students weigh pros, cons of cumulative final exams As finals week is approaching at Penn State, student Camryn Casadei said she “definitely pre…

Erin Karmen brought up the idea of a vaccination mandate for students.

“I think [the university is] doing a pretty good job, but I do think there should probably be a vaccine mandate for students,” Karmen (graduate-law) said.

Tommy Butts also prompted the idea of having a vaccination mandate for people on campus.

“In the absence of a vaccine mandate, I think [the mask mandate is] probably a good idea,” Butts (sophomore-chemical engineering) said. “However, I think it’s probably irresponsible for the university to not go forward with a vaccine mandate.”

Butts also said vaccines are “the best way we have to fight the virus.”

“Seems a little irresponsible to, you know, not enforce people to get that,” Butts said. “Like, we do it for other diseases, why not do it for COVID?”

In August, Penn State President Barron said the university will not mandate vaccination for students because “funding relies on strong bipartisan support,” so the school has instead encouraged vaccination through weekly testing mandates for unvaccinated individuals throughout the semester.

Moreover, Alexys Wells said she agrees with masking indoors on campus.

“I think that it should be extended because I feel a lot more comfortable when I’m inside places [with a mask on],” Wells (freshman-kinesiology) said.

Blount (freshman-political science) also said wearing masks into the spring semester will “help keep the cases down.”

“I feel like it’s because we have the mask that it makes me feel safer.”