Though the University Park Undergraduate Association’s spring elections are only days away, many Penn State students — especially freshmen — expressed a lack of awareness toward the voting process, or even about UPUA itself.

Elections for Penn State’s undergraduate student government are scheduled for March 31 from 12-9 p.m. Though some positions are contested by write-in candidates, all but one position will have a single name on official ballots.

The contested election includes 20 available at-large representatives positions. For these positions, 21 candidates are running, as well as some write-in candidates.

Thomas Vine said he had never heard of UPUA, but he said the coronavirus pandemic may have stunted the group's recruitment efforts.

Vine (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said the student government could better publicize through posters and mass emails to the student body to relay important information.

On Friday, March 26, UPUA President Zach McKay sent an email to the student body, informing of the “record-low number of candidates” running for the elections. He encouraged anyone interested to apply as a write-in candidate to email their intent by Tuesday.

Other freshmen agreed with Vine. Jake Howell said UPUA could reach out with posters and other conventional advertising methods to express its goals to the student body.

Specifically, Howell (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said the student government could focus its efforts on East Halls, where many first year students reside.

“I’m going to guess if [I] haven’t heard about [UPUA], then a lot of freshmen haven’t heard about it,” Howell said.

Currently, UPUA plans to send another mass email to the student body on the morning of election day to encourage Penn State students to vote.

Olivia Lee said she was familiar with UPUA as an organization but was unaware of the upcoming elections. She said Zoom events might be helpful to engage students, calling the elections “something of great importance.”

Lee (sophomore-advertising), however, did recognize the difficulties of virtual participation among students.

Throughout the second half of March, UPUA election officials hosted town hall Zoom events to give candidates a chance to state their campaign platforms, though they were not viewed in high numbers.

Matt Little said he was entirely unfamiliar with UPUA. Passionate about community service, he said he hopes the student government will pursue projects that might serve the area, but he didn’t plan to vote in the upcoming elections.

“I wouldn’t even know how [to vote],” Little (junior-accounting) said.

Little said UPUA might be able to increase participation through “social media drives,” in-person encouragement at the HUB-Robeson Center and outreach in the East Halls area.

UPUA is active on various social media platforms, including Twitter. For election information, the student government operates another Twitter account, though it does not sport the following of the main one.

Andrew Parry said he voted in a previous UPUA election, but he had not seen any canvassing by UPUA candidates this year.

“I had no clue [elections] were Wednesday,” Parry (senior-criminology) said.

He suggested UPUA include information on elections in “stall stories,” small posters on the back of bathroom stalls in various places throughout University Park.

Grace McDaid said she was familiar with the student government and aware of the upcoming elections, which she had seen advertised on social media. She said she was surprised by the lack of contest in elections but recognized many were unaware of the organization.

“If people don’t know what it is, they’re not going to get involved in it,” McDaid (sophomore-early childhood education) said.

Regardless, McDaid said she hopes UPUA will support initiatives that increase inclusivity on campus — something the student government’s Committee on Justice and Equity has recently been pursuing.

“Penn State is good, but it could do a lot better.”

