As Penn State gears up for the fall semester, many students around campus have bubbling anticipation for what they hope will be a more normal school year.

Mia Viñas said she is looking forward to the football games this year and hopes they will still occur with the university’s new mask mandate.

On Aug. 4, Penn State announced an immediate indoor mask mandate for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

The university cited "accelerating" coronavirus case counts as its reason for enacting the mandate

“I woke up bright and early to purchase season tickets, and it really would be a bummer if [the university] canceled [football games],” Viñas (senior-public relations) said.

She said she has purchased tickets every season, but last year was “truly a let down” for Penn State fans everywhere.

“I really hope the football team makes a comeback this year,” Viñas said. “A lot of fans lost their hope to say the least with last year's performance.”

With its first losing season since 2004, the 2020 season proved disappointing for many fans of the Nittany Lions — Penn State finished 4-5.

Max Maslow said he is looking forward to tailgating because it is a yearly tradition for his entire family.

“My whole family is Penn State alumni, and every year — except last year — we all come together every fall to tailgate and watch football together,” Maslow (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “It would be really upsetting if we still couldn’t do it this year because we’ve been looking forward to it for months.”

He said he would be devastated if his senior year didn’t include watching the football games in person.

“We’ve been doing this since I was a baby, and it’s always been a great way for our family to come together and have fun with other families too,” Maslow said. “We always have a blast watching the games too — I really couldn’t imagine this year without it.”

Benjamin Shoemaker said he is looking forward to everyone being back on campus again because the summer months on campus can feel “quite empty” to him.

“I’m excited to see my friends and to actually see students walking around campus again,” Shoemaker (junior-agriculture science) said. “With in-person classes starting, it will be nice to walk to class and see the campus come back to life again.”

With classes being largely offered in remote settings for so long, not many students have walked or been on campus in quite some time.

“I really hope classes remain in person for the rest of the semester. I don’t even know when the last time I’ve sat in a classroom was,” Shoemaker said. “I felt like the past school year wasn’t even real because of it being remote for so long.”

Sophia Reinke, a rising sophomore who hasn’t experienced a pre-coronavirus semester at Penn State, said she is looking forward to experiencing college for the first time.

“I'm even looking forward to sitting in class for the first time, too,” Reinke (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I’m nervous, though, that this semester still won’t be ‘normal’ because of the new mask mandate.”

She said she worries about students around campus who are still not vaccinated and said she believes this could lead Penn State toward another online semester.

“The last thing I would want for this semester is for it to be online again, and [I] fear that the rising COVID cases could make that happen again,” Reinke said. “But I’m still hopeful though that regardless of this, Penn State will give us a great fall semester.”

