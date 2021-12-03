Penn State students express concerns for ‘dangerous’ biking on campus

Throughout the sea of Penn State students commuting to class by foot, others on bikes weave around the sidewalks — sometimes narrowly avoiding collisions.

In March, the League of American Bicyclists named Penn State a gold-level Bicycle Friendly University in recognition of the promotion of "safe and accessible bicycling" on campus.

However, some students said biking on campus can become dangerous compared to other forms of transportation.

Reagan Phillips said while walking to class, she was hit by a student cycling along the sidewalk.

“One time, I was walking and went right, and the [cyclist] didn’t indicate to me his direction and drove straight into me,” Phillips (freshman-broadcast journalism) said. “They should never be able to ride on the sidewalks.”

She said the sidewalks can become crowded — especially during class changes.

“It is inconvenient having 40,000 students plus bikers while walking to class — they can be very inconsiderate,” Phillips said.

Julia Aungst said she has not personally used a bike before on campus but thinks implementing specialized campus paths for the cyclists would help solve collision and safety issues.

“I think it would be better to have bike lanes — the sidewalks are too crowded,” Aungst (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Aungst also said it can get “dangerous” for cars when cyclists are riding in front of them on campus.

Jack Fialko also mentioned his concern with the lack of bike paths and his personal experiences of almost being hit by campus cyclists.

“I feel like they tend to just get in the way,” Fialko (freshman-business) said. “People who ride bikes don’t have much regard for those that are around them.”

Bike lanes would help make on-campus roads less busy and dangerous, Fialko said.

The issue, Fialko said, is the “lack of awareness” both students and cyclists have while going to class. The people are focused on their destination — rather than those around them — which can cause more accidents, Fialko said.

Sierra Weltch said she feels there has not been enough safety precautions taken for students and cyclists on Penn State’s campus.

Bike lanes have been added on campus where the road width will allow for them, with several added in the past few years as part of larger maintenance projects to reduce the cost to the university, according to Jason Thomas in Penn State Transportation Services.

“A lot of thought, planning, engineering studies and consideration goes into decisions on whether to create bike lanes,” Thomas said via email. “Penn State does not own Atherton Street, College Avenue, Park Avenue or University Drive and therefore cannot dictate whether bike lanes are added to those roadways.”

According to University Police and Public Safety, only five bike-related accidents have been reported since the start of the fall semester, with just one where a motor vehicle was involved.

“I don’t think [cyclists] necessarily are given room on the road — on top of the fact that they ride on top of sidewalks and almost nearly hit pedestrians,” Weltch (senior-hospitality management) said.

Weltch said she believes “something needs to be put in place” where bikers have a safe space to travel distances to class.

“It’s hard,” Welch said. “I am listening to music, and I am trying to be aware of my surroundings, but sometimes I'm not and a bike will come up right by me.”

Kara McGuinness said she’s also had negative run-ins with the commuters riding bikes on campus.

“Some do follow the appropriate biking rules, but others really need to be more educated if they are going to ride a bike,” McGuinness (sophomore-forensic science) said. “For example, I was walking to class and without warning, a biker flew right by me. If I hadn’t looked up, I may as well have been hit.”

Bike lanes would help “resolve a lot of our current issues” and “provide a better relationship between bikers and those walking,” McGuinness said.

However, finding a way to implement this is easier said than done, she said.

As someone who typically uses Spin e-bikes to commute to campus, Lekh Shetty said he’s never really had dangerous encounters before.

“The only issue is I don’t live close to campus, I live past the Meridian. There are no bike spots near where I live, so I usually have to walk pretty far,” Shetty (junior-data science) said. “But whenever I ride on campus, there is no issue for me — I enjoy them a lot.”

As a student who relies on cycling for transportation, Lucas Benning said while some cyclists have “little regard for pedestrians,” this could also “go the other way though.”

“I’ve biked down Pollock Road and many students have started to cross the road, not at a crosswalk, without bothering to look for bikes or vehicles,” Benning (senior-computer science) siad.

Benning said cyclists are “the ones with the power to harm others,” which gives them the responsibility to follow traffic signs and be aware of any pedestrians on the road.

Nathan Tack, another cyclist, said he was “surprised by the allegations” that cyclists have little regard for awareness of students.

Tack (junior-data sciences) said that “ironically” all of the crashes he has seen between bikers and pedestrians have occurred on the street, rather than on the sidewalks.

“I am more aware of other students when I am on my bike than when I am on foot,” Tack said. “Students who have not ridden a bike on campus underestimate the effort it takes to commute on a bike.”