Despite pandemic-related restrictions altering normal Lenten traditions in the weeks leading up to Easter, students in the Penn State community have found ways to celebrate the religious season and continue growing in their faith.

Beginning on Ash Wednesday, Lent is a 40-day religious season dedicated to prayer and preparation for the resurrection of the Lord. Various Christian groups celebrate the season, particularly Catholics.

Student Paige Lemieux is the president of Newman Club at Penn State, an organization dedicated to Catholicism. To Lemieux (senior-communication sciences and disorders), traditions have changed, but she still finds ways to “embrace” them through the pandemic.

“I think that if I were to compare this year and last year to past experiences, I would say that we’ve definitely been challenged to kind of take what we have and the means we have, and still embrace what Lent is and what Lent means,” Lemieux said.

According to Lemieux, 2020 proved to be a “big change,” because she was experiencing Lent alone with her family instead of going to church services.

“We are made for a big community. We love community. We love to be around people. So, we all realized that during this pandemic,” Lemieux said.

Owen Finkbeiner, the religious education chair for the Newman Club, said he believes it has become “easier to forget” Lent during the pandemic for people who aren’t as involved in the Catholic community.

“I think, just in general, that’s been a big thing with Lent this year — it’s kind of become more of an inward journey,” Finkbeiner (junior-statistical modeling data science) said.

Over the religious season, many people participate in Lenten sacrifices. These are objects of entertainment and pleasure that people give up with the intentions of growing closer in their faith and understanding the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

People typically sacrifice items like coffee, candies and television time. However, some students decided to make more creative sacrifices this year, especially due to the pandemic’s influence on their life.

“Nobody has enjoyed being isolated or quarantined for so long, and so I think that one thing that I tried this year is I try to not walk around with my headphones in,” Lemieux said.

Madison Buchinski made similar Lenten sacrifices this year. However, she said her Lenten sacrifices — and overall Lenten journey — hasn’t been consciously impacted by the pandemic.

“I have been working on complaining less, which is really hard for me. I feel like I have been struggling with it, but I have also given up Amazon because I think that there are better things I can do with my time and money than look on Amazon,” Buchinski (sophomore-elementary education) said.

Each year, a small group of students from the Newman Club participates in a program called Exodus 90, which focuses on prayer, asceticism and fraternity during the Lenten season.

Finkbeiner, a participant in the program this year, said the group collectively sacrifices items, like unnecessary internet use and intermittent snacking throughout the day, during the Lenten season with the intention of “being active as opposed to passive” with their prayer and religious efforts.

“I think the pandemic was a big reason that pushed me [to join Exodus 90], because I felt like, ‘What better time to take this month and a half and just be very intentional.’” Finkbeiner said.

Besides making Lenten sacrifices and abstaining from meat on Fridays, people typically embrace increased prayer and volunteerism over the season.

For college students, participating in Lent is a personal decision typically made to become a “better person and grow closer to Christ,” according to Lemieux.

“It’s just such a beautiful testament to college-aged students’ faith,” she said.

While some students feel the pandemic has influenced their Lenten experiences in a challenging way, other students — like Buchinski — feel like they’ve been drawn closer to faith and prayer.

“I feel like personally, the pandemic hasn’t affected my Lenten journey much,” Buchinski said. “Christ is always the same — the same God ever since the beginning of time — and nothing can ever alter prayer or can stop us from receiving his love and from giving our love.”

Despite capacities at churches, social distancing and other regulations, Lemieux said she believes Catholics at Penn State are “lucky” and “blessed” to still have mass every day.

“We still are able to pray at the Stations of the Cross every Friday, and even within [the Newman Club], we still have our Bible studies and small group meetings,” Lemieux said.

Over the course of the last year and within the current Lenten season, students have noticed striking differences in the on-campus services as well as those in the local community.

According to Faith Mihalick, a lot of people can’t attend church or feel “a bit skittish” about physically attending due to health concerns.

To Finkbeiner, the changes in the Lenten season with church attendance are obvious.

“It is very apparent within the services that something is different this year. The obvious thing is that there are less people,” Finkbeiner said. “Having the church be packed [like it normally is during Lent] is a sign that there is a special season we are going through — whether that be Lent or the Christmas season or something like that.”

Finkbeiner said Ash Wednesday usually has a highly attended mass on campus, though that’s changed in the pandemic.

“You can see a bigger sense of visibility of the fact that it is Lent and visibility of Catholicism on campus,” he said.

However, unlike in previous years before the pandemic, where ashes are placed on Catholics’ foreheads in the shape of a cross, the ashes this year were sprinkled on people’s heads.

“There’s a part of me that actually liked the sprinkling on the head just because it’s very much an inward sign, because no one else can see it. So, then it becomes specifically for you,” Finkbeiner said.

Milhalick (freshman-biotechnology) said she also noticed changes with Ash Wednesday traditions and it's “having to change a little bit because of the pandemic.”

Additionally, many students miss the singing and music involved in religious services as most songs currently use spoken word to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m not a particularly good singer, but I like just singing with everyone and praising with everyone,” Lemieux said. “It’s such a wonderful way to form community, and I do miss that at mass.”

Despite the negative aspects of coronavirus restrictions on masses, students pointed out some benefits that resulted from the pandemic.

In general, religious events and meetings are more accessible and convenient now than in the past due to online options, according to Lemieux. She said online meetings make it easier for her to attend with a busy schedule.

“It is really awesome how really accessible mass is to those people who were never able to go — even before the pandemic — for health reasons,” Lemieux said. “Now, everyone can livestream it. Everyone can hop on a Zoom or a YouTube livestream to watch the mass.”