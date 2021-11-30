Penn State students experience 1st ‘relatively normal’ semester since onset of coronavirus pandemic

For Penn State student Mahnoor Malik, the switch from having a majority of classes online during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to returning to in-person classrooms this fall was more “hectic and overwhelming” than expected.

The university announced in April that it would hold 96% of fall classes in person. And while social distancing requirements have eased since last academic year, Penn State sustained its indoor masking requirement this fall for all students, faculty, staff and visitors — regardless of vaccination status.

“It has definitely not been normal,” Malik (junior-biology) said. “With managing time, classes, making sure you get on the bus in time… the class structure seems more fast-paced, and a lot more information is being given out.”

Although the transition was more “draining,” Malik said it was good to be back in person and “definitely something worth experiencing” this fall.

This fall was “totally different” compared to past semesters, Josh Maust said, but it was “definitely more fun.”

Maust (sophomore-public relations) said there’s more to do on campus with friends, and “being in person in class is a lot better too” because it’s “a lot easier to learn.”

“Aside from wearing masks, which isn’t a huge deal, I feel like the university did as much as [it] could to make it as normal as possible,” Maust said.

Ganan Muhunthan said although the semester wasn’t what he anticipated, he was excited it was a “relatively normal” experience for his first semester.

Muhunthan (freshman-premedicine) said while wearing masks doesn't feel like a normal aspect of college, people have been wearing masks for “coming up on two years now,” and everyone is “kinda getting used to it.”

“I didn’t really know what to expect of college, especially going to school so far away from home,” Muhunthan said. “But all of the surprises of college, I’ve definitely really enjoyed it.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Rishi Khanna also said his first semester was “a lot better than expected.”

Khanna (freshman-economics) said in-person classes, football games and in-person meetings made the experience “a lot better.”

Despite feeling a full “return to normalcy” would include not wearing masks, Khanna said he was “just glad everything is open, and we’re able to do a lot of stuff.”

Emily Downey said campus this year is “so much busier… and it actually feels like college.”

Downey (sophomore-business) said she doesn’t really know what normal is, but this semester “feels as normal as it’s going to get now.”

“I don’t know what I expected because we lived in a dorm, so now in an apartment, I was excited to have the freedom, but I didn’t know what to expect with classes,” Downey said. “So it’s all new, because last year was new — this year is new.”

Yasmin Zamani also said being on campus feels busier because she said “last year felt really isolated, and this year, it actually feels like we’re going to school with 50,000 people.”

Last year, Zamani (sophomore-business) spent most of her time in her dorm, but this year, she’s able to go out, go to classes, meet people in classes and spend time in the HUB-Robeson Center — which she said is “a lot more college-like.”

Zamani said it would be nice to get rid of wearing masks, but she “doubts that it’ll happen.”

“It’s honestly pretty necessary with everyone being sick,” Zamani said. “I’ll take the masks to be able to go to [in-person] classes.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

SPA to bring Yung Gravy for free concert The Student Programming Association will bring singer/songwriter Yung Gravy to Penn State fo…