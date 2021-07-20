Following the approval of the 2021-22 operating budget from the Penn State Board of Trustees during a July 15 meeting, both in-state and out-of-state students will experience a raise to their tuition rates.

The budget, which will take effect this fall, includes a 2.5% tuition increase for undergraduate Pennsylvania residents and a 2.75% increase for all non-Pennsylvania residents and graduate students.

Tuition rates have remained frozen for three consecutive years under the board’s supervision.

Penn State President Eric Barron said in a release the “modest” rising rates were necessary to ensure the university’s promise “to deliver the world-class academic and student experiences that make Penn State so special.”

Freshman and State College local Jacqueline Gordon said while she has not heard much about the tuition hike, she said she believes increasing the rates is a bad idea. Gordon (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she questions where the additional money will be diverted to and how it will impact students going forward.

“Why are they increasing tuition prices, and where is that extra money going toward?” Gordon said. “Is it going to go toward technology for our education, or is it going to go toward something pointless?”

Reggie Duran, an in-state student, said he believes that while the university is focused on trying to make money, it will hurt students who are not able to afford an increased tuition rate.

Duran (freshman-criminology) said he believes the decision by the board came as a result of the pandemic and losses of revenue the university may have faced in the past year. He said he believes the decision may have to be reevaluated if complaints begin to pile up.

While the rising tuition rate will not affect her, recent 2021 psychology graduate Nicole Kassakatis said she understands why current students would be upset over the decision.

“I assume this has something to do with the pandemic and financial losses the university took,” Kassakatis said. “I know a lot of people are upset about it.”

Kassakatis said she believes the tuition rate increase will not be a major deterrent for most current students who are further along in their academic careers but may cause more hesitation from those who will be choosing to apply to and attend Penn State in the future.

With her final semester approaching, Molly Ehrig will face a raised tuition rate for her final year at University Park. Ehrig (senior-biology) said having to face paying more during her senior year is an experience that “sucks.”

Surprised that tuition rates will be rising now, Ehrig said she believes the current rates are already steep for some families and the raised prices may completely diminish people’s ability to attend Penn State.

“It might be discouraging for some students,” Ehrig said. “If [current tuition rates] are already a stretch for them it might be really discouraging for them — I would hate if this stopped anyone from coming here, from getting the education they deserved.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE