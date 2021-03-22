Several students living in East Halls have recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Penn State News.

On Monday, the university reported students in Beaver, Geary and Packer halls tested positive for the virus.

The university is encouraging students who live in those residence halls to get tested for coronavirus on March 22 and 23.

Walk-up testing is available to students Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and Pegula Ice Arena.

The tests provided at these walk-up locations are rapid tests. If a student tests positive, they must take a secondary PCR test to confirm the result.

The university initially reported students in Hastings and Stone halls tested positive on March 17 before releasing another statement that positive cases were reported in Earle and Martin halls on March 19.

All residence halls with multiple reported positive cases are East Housing.

The university has not identified any residence areas as coronavirus clusters as of March 22.

