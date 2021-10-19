Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, masks have become a part of daily life. Some Penn State students said they have noticed behavior changes in anonymity, communication and recognition because of mask-wearing on campus.

Dikshita Kejriwal said in terms of comfortability, she “doesn’t think there’s a problem with or without masks.”

“We can’t see the lip movements of others, so it is sometimes difficult to understand with masks,” Kejriwal (junior-computer science) said. “We also have to speak a lot louder than before — that’s all.”

Some students like Leigh Stern noted another change masks created is the ability to base perceptions of others off limited facial expressions.

“I think [masks] make people look apathetic,” Stern (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Most expression, I've found out over the last year and a half, is apparently your eyes and eyebrows, but I do think that when people want to look expressionless, it's a lot easier.”

Stern also said masks are “a completely different social skill” she didn’t ever think she “would have to learn.”

“It adds a sense of anxiety,” Stern said. “Can I or can I not remove my mask? What is the social etiquette here — because we’re in this gray zone of social etiquette that is still being established.”

On the other hand, students like Peter Schulman said they think masks are not “a factor you take into account while talking to someone.”

Schulman said he gets his understanding of others from “tone, not a facial expression,” and he uses “more hand motions” because of masks.

Alex Bi said for him, recognition is the “major difficulty while you’re wearing a mask.”

Bi (sophomore-health policy and administration) said mask-wearing is important, and Penn Staters “cannot take this pandemic as a joke or lightly.”

“We should feel more appreciative that we have less restrictions,” Bi said. “We can finally not wear masks outdoors versus last year — where you had to wear a mask everywhere, including outdoors, and the only place you could take them off was in your dorm room.”

Penn State announced an immediate indoor mask mandate Aug. 4 for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses — regardless of vaccination status.

Another student, Hannah Chop, described her experiences with masking in classrooms.

“I have a professor that wears a microphone in a small classroom. It’s hard to hear her with her mask on, so I feel, in that aspect, some things have changed,” Chop (junior-environmental systems engineering) said. “You have to learn to emote with your eyes rather than the bottom half of your face.”

While many noted the change in overemphasizing expressions while wearing a mask, Maram Elmanzalawi explained some problems that arise because of the new facewear.

“I think [people] could come off as [less polite] just because it's hard to understand, or sometimes, people rely on reading lips, and if they can’t do that, they might get agitated,” Elmanzalawi (junior-secondary education) said.

Though some students found they changed their collective behavior because of mask-wearing, others said theirs has remained the same with or without masks. One example is squinting one’s eyes instead of smiling — which has become a new normal, Chop and Elmanzalawi said.

Elmanzalawi said she attempts to “pronunciate [her] words better,” while Schulman observed an increase in “mouth breathing.”

Stern said she observed an increase in “nodding” and “head-tilting,” especially while on Zoom calls with a mask.

“That’s not to say it's a permanent change,” Stern said. “When we no longer have to wear masks, I think we will very quickly turn back to what was happening.”

