Summer at Penn State is in full swing. And with it, a new, decreased set of coronavirus guidelines for campus-goers were implemented.

For fully vaccinated individuals, masks are no longer required outdoors or even indoors, and while those who aren’t yet fully vaccinated are still mandated to wear masks indoors, restrictions are continuing to shrink as the number of vaccinated individuals increases.

The university is still offering mixed modes of instruction — ranging from in-person to synchronous and asynchronous virtual classes — throughout the summer.

And many Penn State students said they feel safe on campus — even with the lessened restrictions.

George Zula recently moved on campus for the first time and said he believes the environment at Penn State is much more comfortable than that of his high school.

“I feel safe,” Zula (freshman-engineering) said. “I personally think the university did a good job. They have so many different things that you can do to feel safe, and if you do feel unsafe, they have plenty of ways to make it so that you can feel safe.”

Zula’s experience was one shared by Jake Loose, who also recently moved to campus for the first time.

For Loose, the accessibility and widespread reach of vaccines in the U.S. and in the local community has helped him feel safe, he said, as has the university’s weekly testing mandate for unvaccinated individuals.

Adapted as a result of the influx of students for the second summer session, Penn State recently announced weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated students living on campus. According to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois, the mandate is for any student who has not uploaded proof of vaccination to University Health Services through the myUHS portal. Students who are fully vaccinated are not required to comply with the testing regulations.

As of now, coronavirus testing for unvaccinated students is the university’s only vaccine-related mandate for students. Full vaccination status is not required for university students and faculty, however, the Faculty Senate voted in favor of the requirement in May.

“The testing definitely is a nice thing,” Loose (freshman-education) said. “[Penn State is] keeping the kids who aren’t vaccinated safe. I trust that [many people have] the vaccine, and if they [don’t], they’re at least getting weekly testing.”

Prabhashi Dayawansha shared this sentiment, citing the university’s efforts to ensure its students and faculty are vaccinated. She said this makes her and her friends feel safe.

“Since everyone is vaccinated, we don’t have a fear,” Dayawansha (graduate-bioorganic chemistry) said. “We think Penn State is doing enough.”

Neev Khera adopted a different outlook and said he feels safe on campus simply because there aren’t many people present over the summer. He said he hardly interacts with anyone or sees anyone on his walks through campus to his office.

“There’s no sign of any cases that I know of,” Khera (graduate-business) said.

Data from the university’s coronavirus dashboard showcases the results of 187 tests from unvaccinated faculty and students over the last seven days. There was not a single positive case.

Khera said he believes Penn State’s efforts are working due to the lack of positive cases.

And this was a justification utilized by Kaung Khant Kyaw as well.

“I think Penn State’s doing an incredible job of making the cases dwindle,” Kyaw (freshman-business) said. “I haven’t heard any news concerning COVID, and I hope that it stays the same and even gets better.”

An international student, Kyaw said the progress of the U.S. as a whole in mitigating the coronavirus helps him feel safe on Penn State’s campus. He said he’s glad cases are stemming.

Kyaw is also living on campus, and he said the weekly testing of students is important for him because it helps him feel safe — but he said it also reassures him that his classmates and other Penn State community members are safe, too.

Not all students, however, are as optimistic about the coronavirus situation at Penn State.

Benjamin Chou Chang said he’s worried about students getting used to the lack of mask requirements.

“There will be a time when people are not used to it,” Chou Chang (senior-biomedical engineering) said. “Everyone’s gotta work on [the coronavirus] together.”

Chou Chang said he is vaccinated himself and previously contracted the coronavirus, but he said getting used to new guidelines has been a process.

The greatest difficulty, Chou Chang said, will be attempting to motivate himself when almost fully in-person courses resume in the fall. He said he’s concerned, both for himself and others, about the lack of motivation he and other students experienced during the past few semesters at the height of the pandemic.

A problem in the eyes of Nora Van Horn is the university’s current approach to encouraging vaccinations. She said the university is doing enough overall to mitigate the virus but that it “could do more to incentivize vaccines and mask-wearing for those who aren’t vaccinated.”

“I think that [Penn State] probably should have considered mandating the vaccine more for incoming students,” Van Horn (senior-philosophy) said. “I like that we are returning to normal in terms of not mandating masks, but I think that that coupled with a mandate for vaccinations would make a lot of folks feel safer.”

She said she believes a solution to the problem she sees is an increase in incentives from the university for vaccinated students, such as the prizes the university announced it would provide to chosen students.

“If, for example, my roommate were to get [an award], that would definitely incentivize me to get a vaccine,” Van Horn said. “If she won $1,000, I would be much more incentivized to get a vaccine.”

However, Van Horn said the university offering vaccines to students has made her feel safe. She said she took advantage of the university’s vaccine clinics and has been fully vaccinated since the end of April.

Moving forward, Loose said the ultimate thing to do is to trust university officials as they make decisions about the coronavirus and update university guidelines.

“I trust the people in charge,” Loose said. “They are probably talking with the experts. They know what’s best. They know what works. They have the numbers. I fully trust them, and I trust that they’re going to keep me safe throughout the school year, and I trust that they’re going to keep everyone safe during the school year.”

