With almost 1,000 different clubs and organizations, 275 major options and many different ways to get involved with the community, recent Penn State graduate Madeline Detwiler said she felt overwhelmed during her first few semesters at the university.

Initially, Detwiler said she got involved with THON, founded an intramural sports club, attended Schreyer Honors College Student Council meetings, participated in yoga club and even looked into a science outreach program.

“It sounds like a lot, and it was,” Detwiler said. “I knew I had to narrow down how I wanted to be involved.”

Detwiler graduated this May with a degree in food science, but that wasn’t what she originally planned to study.

It wasn’t until her sophomore year that Detwiler said she realized she wanted to change her major from chemistry to food science.

“Being involved in an interest organization at Penn State allows you to meet people from all different majors,” Detwiler said. “I might have never decided on my major if it wasn’t for meeting my THON captain.”

After joining Apollo, a THON organization, Detwiler said her THON captain inspired her to look into studying food science.

“One thing I’m happy I did was get involved with a really niche organization,” Detwiler said of her time in Apollo. “I was able to hold a leadership position early on, which gave me more opportunities later.”

Once Detwiler figured out her major, she said she focused on what she wanted to be involved with on campus.

During Detwiler’s junior and senior years, she said she narrowed her involvement to one academic-focused organization, one philanthropic organization and one organization for “fun.”

“Since I found the three different ways that I wanted to be involved — the three ways that fulfilled me — it allowed me to focus in on what I cared about,” Detwiler said.

Detwiler said she went from being involved with dozens of programs to focusing her time on the research lab she had been involved with for three years, the Gamma Delta chapter of Delta Zeta and various THON committees.

“Go to everything you want to be involved in during the first couple of weeks of the school year,” Detwiler said. “Even if you only stick with one of the eight things you signed up for, at least you have that one thing.”

Detwiler said she understands students may feel nervous about joining a club where they don’t know anyone, but she said that’s when “lifelong friends” are made.

“No one’s expecting you to commit to a club or an organization within the first few meetings,” Detwiler said. “What you stick with is going to be what matters to you in the end.”

As senior Michael Cao prepares to graduate at the end of the upcoming fall semester, he said finding himself at Penn State has taken “a lot of trial and error.”

“During my freshman year, I had the attitude that you have to try everything once to decide whether you like it or not,” Cao (senior-information sciences and technology) said. “Whenever I first came to Penn State, I sort of dove directly into a bunch of different clubs on campus.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State seniors share their hopes for final year on campus The coronavirus pandemic uprooted students’ lives last year and forced many to move home to continue their education virtually. For Penn State…

Cao said he has been part of the Association for Computing Machinery, a student manager for Campus Dining, a student manager at a commons desk, a resident assistant and the founder of the Developer Student Club at Penn State — to name a few.

While the plethora of clubs seems daunting to some students, Cao said he didn’t participate in every experience at the same time.

“In the beginning, it’s hard to juggle a lot of things at once,” Cao said. “College is a time in life where you want to explore the world. You really want to get a taste of everything the world has to offer because the world is open to you.”

When Cao first came to Penn State, he said the first thing on his mind was showing interest at the Involvement Fair. Cao said he wrote down his name for any club he was “remotely interested in.”

“I’m still on about 50 different clubs’ email lists,” Cao said. “I’ve been trying to start [unsubscribing] to the emails.”

Although the fall 2020 Involvement Fair was virtual, Penn State announced this fall’s fair will be in person on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25-26.

Cao said he wants to encourage students to go to the Involvement Fair because he said it’s the “easiest way to make friends.”

“Some of the relationships you create in clubs can be the most important ones of your college career,” Cao said.

Similarly, Joshua Bannon said he believes the Involvement Fair is the best place for students to see all the opportunities Penn State has to offer. He also said it’s “never too late” for students to get involved.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Throughout his Penn State career, Bannon (senior-aerospace engineering) said he’s participated in the Engineering Orientation Network, Penn State University Choir, Student Lion PRIDE and The Wind Energy Club.

Since the pandemic interrupted Bannon’s sophomore and junior years, he said he felt slightly overwhelmed with maintaining friendships, keeping up with academics and ensuring he was staying physically and mentally healthy.

“It was challenging,” Bannon said. “I did a lot of personal growth during that time. I grew as a person, as a leader and even as a public speaker.”

By learning to stay flexible, Bannon said his definition of success changed.

“It’s gone from a monetary-based thing to more of a happiness-based thing,” Bannon said. “I don’t really care how much I make. As long as I’m comfortable, as long as I have friends, as long as I’m living in a place I enjoy, I’m set.”

Bannon said because the aerospace industry is suffering from the pandemic, if he can’t get a full-time position once he graduates, he plans to get an internship and come back to Penn State for graduate school.

“I’m trying to roll with the punches,” Bannon said. “Another hardship that I’ve faced this semester is getting rejection after rejection.”

Bannon encouraged students to stay open-minded even when facing denial and to avoid planning every step of their future.

“Maybe I’ll get a Ph.D.,” Bannon said. “I don’t know, and that’s OK — I’m pretty open to anything. I’m not the type of person to plan my whole life out. I’ll plan the next year, [but] everything after that is a blur.”

Bannon said his secret to finding his place at Penn State revolves around “latching onto” what initially motivated him. He said that’s what has allowed him to pursue his passions.

“Every time you struggle with an assignment or with studying or with finding your place, remember where you came from, what you’re doing everything for and who you’re doing it for.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE