As the spring semester approaches the end, students prepare for the summer — whether it’s for rest and relaxation or the continued hustle and bustle of school.

For Genavive Januszewski, this summer is an opportunity to “learn the basics” while helping out at her local hospital.

“I’ll be doing the nitty-gritty stuff,” Januszewski (freshman-psychology) said. “I’m really looking forward to it — learning new things, meeting new people.”

Januszewski said though searching online for summer opportunities was “a lot,” she looked at it like “a new chapter of experiences.”

Hannah Milici said looking for summer positions can be “exhausting” because communication is slow.

“I’m staying local this summer, so I’m interviewing and looking for labs to research for,” Milici (junior-forensic science) said. “But people have jobs, they aren’t just sitting around booking interviews.”

While she said she doesn’t have a lot planned for this summer, Milici will stay busy studying for the MCAT.

“I try not to think about it,” Milici said.

Like Milici, senior Madison Stewart will also be staying in State College this summer.

“I have an internship with Gannett Fleming this summer,” Stewart (senior-architectural engineering) said. “I worked with them last summer, and it was amazing, so I’m doing it again.”

Stewart said she found out about Gannett Fleming at the career fair hosted by the Penn State architectural engineering program.

“It’s the best career fair,” Stewart said. “Companies come to us, they really want the students.”

Stewart said staying local is “ideal” because she gets to work with a company she likes and gets to stay in her apartment for the summer.

“Everything fell into place,” Stewart said.

Other students, like Zoe Goldblum, will be leaving the State College nest.

“I will be at Pitt this summer doing the Public Health for Undergraduates at Pitt, which is sponsored by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Goldblum (junior- immunology and infectious disease) said.

For Goldblum, the application was an intense process that started in January. According to her, the program only takes about 50 people.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Goldblum said. “It’s a lot of actual field work. I’m so used to lab work, so I’m excited to get out in the field and do things relevant to what I want to do with my life.”

Similarly to Milici, Goldblum described the process as “overwhelming.”

“I definitely procrastinated,” Goldblum said. “But it worked out.”

Her parting words of advice to first-year students looking to work in the summer is to “apply to many places and apply early.”

Dani Botta said she intends to use her summer for relaxing instead.

Although it’s not for the whole summer, Botta (sophomore-forensic science) is looking forward to returning to a previous vacation spot.

“I’m going on a cruise to Bermuda this summer,” Botta said. “They got go-karts, I’m excited.”

Botta said she plans to take advantage of everything the cruise has to offer, including going cliff jumping. For her, one of the reasons to go on a cruise is so she can “not be here.”

For many seniors graduating this semester, plans for this summer include considerations for the year after. After graduation, Kahomy Benitez plans to take a gap year.

“I decided to take a gap year because that’s what was best for me to figure out if law school is something I need to do the work I want to help people,” Benitez (senior-criminology) said.

Like Milici, she’s still applying for positions and doing interviews. However, Benitez said she would appreciate the new experience of not staying local to central Pennsylvania.

“I’m applying to a lot of victim advocacy jobs,” Benitez said. “Regardless of whether I decide to go to law school or not, I want to work with people who have been impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.”

