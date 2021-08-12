During Penn State’s town hall where President Eric Barron discussed the university’s pandemic response for the upcoming fall semester, junior Josh Portney turned off the virtual stream and was left with the same feeling he had after watching a similar town hall as a freshman.

“Last time, it was very underwhelming because [Barron] didn’t provide a lot of information,” Portney (junior-communications and political science) said. “The same thing happened this time around.”

While the university isn’t requiring students to get vaccinated, unvaccinated individuals have to get tested each week, and all people are required to wear masks indoors.

Portney said he’s “upset” the university isn’t mandating the vaccine for all students.

“It’s pathetic, honestly,” Portney said. “There were seven other major Big Ten institutions requiring the vaccine.”

In the Big Ten, institutions currently requiring the vaccine are Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. However, some of the aforementioned institutions will allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly, and not all mandates are currently in effect.

Portney said he thinks the reason Penn State isn’t mandating the vaccine may be due to a larger political scheme at hand. He said he believes the university should be able to look past the possible disappointment felt by opposing parties.

”If you’re afraid, look to our colleagues in Michigan who aren’t afraid,” Portney said. “We can be better than Michigan. We can be better than the rest of the country.”

Alexander Papandrikos said the university initially “incentivized” the vaccine.

“The original policies dissuade people from not being vaccinated by saying vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks inside, they wouldn’t be tested as vigorously,” Papandrikos (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Penn State made it seem like getting vaccinated was the best option.”

After receiving the second email from the university approximately 24 hours after the town hall, Papandrikos said he was “really disappointed” in the university’s mask mandate.

Papandrikos said he was “relieved” there would “finally be a sense of normalcy” before Barron’s email enacting the mask mandate for all students — regardless of vaccination status.

“At first, I hoped that more students would turn to getting vaccinated before coming to campus,” Papandrikos said. “Now, I don’t really know.”

During the town hall, Penn State announced it would not have remote class options for students who were unvaccinated and quarantined. The majority of classes — or approximately 96% — will be held in person this semester.

While Papandrikos said he was concerned this decision will “backfire” because it will hurt more students academically, Jacob Malizio said he was all for it.

“That’s pretty smart on the university’s end because if you are unvaccinated and you have to miss two weeks of school, good luck,” Malizio (sophomore-public relations and theatre studies) said.

As a performing arts student, Malizio said he’s craving being back on stage with some sense of the old “normal” but having masks will prevent that.

“If we have to go through another year like last year, I honestly might stay home,” Malizio said. “I’m just not getting what I paid for. It’s simply not worth it.”

Malizio said it's “unfortunate” for students who already received the vaccine because they did what they could “to ensure the safety of the community.”

“We took the steps to get out of this mess, and now because of a minority of people who refused to get vaccinated, we are all forced to face the consequences,” Malizio said.

To encourage students to get the vaccine, Malizio said he believes the university was on the right path with the strategies mentioned in the town hall.

“In order to influence people to get the vaccine, you have to make their lives as difficult as possible,” Malizio said. “Not only could the vaccine prevent you from getting COVID, but even if you do happen to get it, the vaccines can prevent the more serious symptoms, including death. Vaccines work — that’s the bottom line.”

Jeremy Laguerre said he was confused with the university’s two decisions to not mandate the vaccine and to require masks for everyone.

“It was a weird choice,” Laguerre (sophomore-atmospheric science) said. “When the university said [it] was requiring masks to be worn but not requiring students to get the vaccine, it didn’t really make sense to me.”

Laguerre said the immediate mask mandate at the university was “counterintuitive” if the university is still trying to encourage students to get vaccinated.

Although Laguerre said he understands the incentive of not having remote classes, he said it was “inconsiderate” that Penn State does not have online options for students who cannot physically be in the classroom.

“Penn State has been picking and choosing which parts of the pandemic [it wants] to recognize,” Laguerre said. “There are some students who still can’t come onto campus and international students who are still barred from coming to the United States.”

Laguerre said while he “appreciates” the university’s attempt in trying to make this year more normal, he said he thinks Penn State is being “inconsistent” with responding to the pandemic and student body.

“What does Penn State really stand for?” Laguerre said.

Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois said in a statement that the decisions Barron made at the town hall “represent the right approach for Penn State to help keep the community safe” with its coronavirus mitigation efforts aligning with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“The health and safety of students, faculty and staff and their families continue to be of the utmost importance, and the university is taking health and safety precautions while delivering on its educational commitment to its students,” DuBois said in the statement.

Additionally, according to DuBois, the university’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center will continue to monitor the situation, so Penn State can make changes to its policies when needed — implementing possible measures such as “canceling or restricting attendance at sporting and other events, indoors or out, to switching to remote.”

After getting a taste of normalcy during her summer classes this year, Haley Jacobs said this whole summer “felt so normal.”

“It's going to be such a rough adjustment in the fall,” Jacobs (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said. “This is our home now. I don't want to wear a mask in my home.”

While Jacobs said she understands why unvaccinated individuals should still wear their masks, she is confused with what the university's intentions are for social interactions — especially football games.

“With how crowded Beaver Stadium will be,” Jacobs said, “how are they dealing with that?”

Beaver Stadium plans to go back to full capacity, meaning around 107,000 attendees at each home football game. Jacobs said she’s concerned as to how the university intends to uphold the pandemic policies while inviting thousands of people to “cram” together in the stadium.

“We don’t deserve this,” Jacobs said. “This is the unvaccinated people’s faults.”

In fact, Jacobs said one of her unvaccinated peers outwardly refuses to get the vaccine and wear his mask. She said he tells her he’s afraid the vaccine is going to “change his DNA.”

Malizio said while he knows some people are “afraid” to get the vaccine, he encouraged students to “do some actual research.”

“I don’t have an issue wearing a mask — it’s just that this could be avoided,” Malizio said.

Jacobs said with the mask mandate, she’s already had trouble socializing with others in places like the commons.

“Seeing people’s faces is a huge part of social interaction,” Jacobs said. “Reading people’s expressions is an important way to take those social queues.”

Aside from the social interaction, Portney said he hopes students see that getting vaccinated ensures more than the security of the Penn State football season and safety of Penn State students and faculty.

“Penn State is a part of the State College and Centre County community. They should consider the health and safety of the residents around them,” Portney said. “This isn’t a playground for Penn State to do whatever they want on. This is real life.”

