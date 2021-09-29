Between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized and celebrated around the world and by Penn State students. Through joining student organizations, spending time with family, cooking cultural foods and attending Penn State sponsored events, many students have found ways to celebrate their heritage.

Aharon Sarshalom, president of the Venezuelan Student Organization, said Hispanic heritage is the “basis” and the “foundation” of VSO.

“Venezuela is really far from here and just taking this little piece of community we have from home really does make the difference on a day to day,” Sarshalom (senior-industrial engineering) said. “Knowing that you can rely on so many people and still have a little piece of home in the middle of Pennsylvania really is everything for us.”

Lara Colmenter, community outreach director for VSO, said she knew she wanted to be a part of the club to “have people from Venezuela outside of Venezuela.”

President of the Dominican Student Association Daniella Suarez said Hispanic Heritage Month means she can celebrate her Latin American heritage in the United States, and the month is a “great” way to be able to show heritage to other people in the states and worldwide.

Suarez (senior-kinesiology) said a tradition her family has been doing all her life is celebrating Christmas on Christmas Eve, also known as “Nochebuena.”

Every year growing up, Suarez said she’d open gifts at midnight with her family and spend Christmas day as a “chill” day.

For Sarshalom and Colmenter (junior-environmental system engineering), Hispanic heritage is celebrated through traditions — like eating arepas, a circular corn flour dough filled with “anything” — that remind them of “home.”

Colmenter said another tradition of VSO is watching soccer — the Venezuela national football team — every time they play.

Being a transfer from Penn State Altoona, Suarez said she didn’t have a “space” where she could “connect” with other students “like her.”

However, after transferring to University Park and joining DSA, Suarez said she has “a lot of support,” and it’s a “big thanks” to Latino Caucus.

Coming from Venezuela to the United States had its difficulties, Sarshalom and Colmenter said.

Sarshalom said he came to the United States after he graduated high school in 2019.

“Getting immersed in American culture at once coming from Venezuela was definitely a shock,” Sarshalom said. “It was hard and difficult, but the [students] here are very understanding of the

situation, and they truly do reach out and want to help out, which shows a lot for what American culture stands for.”

Colmenter said she moved to Miami in 2016 and then came to Penn State in 2019.

“It’s two completely different cultures — to the way you dress and the way you say hi,” Colmenter said. “I miss [Venezuela] like every day. I wish I could go back literally every single day. As time passes by, it gets easier being away, but [you] still [miss] it with all your heart.”

Colmenter said it’s difficult being away from her family and not being able to see her grandparents, cousins and other relatives every weekend.

“Just being in your comfort zone, being able to speak your language and talk how you normally talk and eat the food you normally eat, that’s the difficult part,” Colmenter said.

Colmenter said she came to Penn State because it was good for her major and she wanted to have an “American experience.”

“I really wanted that school pride,” Colmenter said. “I wanted to be at a football game and be in a campus in the middle of the United States.”

Sarshalom said he wanted to come to Penn State to “get out of his comfort zone” and meet people he wouldn’t “regularly” meet.

“I wanted a piece of the American experience,” Sarshalom said.

One aspect Colmenter said she wanted people to know about Venezuelan culture is that it has “amazing food,” and the people are “really fun” and “outgoing.”

Sarshalom said some people don’t know Venezuelans love to have fun, dance, go out and eat.

Suarez said she wants outsiders to Dominican culture to know it’s “very big” on family and respect.

“Hipsanic families — especially if they are immigrants — really try to instill that family is everything, and respect is a very big thing, especially toward older family members,” Suarez said. “We are very close, and the tradition of family has to continue.”

