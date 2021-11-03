Penn State students condemn message of Milo Yiannopoulos' ‘Pray the Gay Away’ event

“Pray the Gay Away.”

These words, plastered on large posters above the face of British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, greeted visitors at Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center on Oct. 25 — and again on Thursday.

Featured in prominent display cases in the HUB, tacked to poster boards, announcement forums and walls throughout campus buildings, and shared and reshared across students’ social media platforms, the posters advertise the Wednesday event by Uncensored America, one of Penn State’s student-run organizations.

When Penn State’s Queer and Trans People of Color Secretary Kyra Gines saw the posters for the first time, she said she thought the event was a performance or a satirical act with theatrically homophobic characters.

But Gines (junior-Spanish) said her attitude quickly changed when she verified the news and confirmed that Yiannopolous was scheduled to visit campus.

All at once, Gines said her tentative amusement was extinguished, replaced by concern for the safety of the QTPOC community amid “what’s going to inevitably be violence and discomfort across campus.”

Yiannopoulos rose to fame with statements in his presentations and writings attacking political correctness, feminism, LGBTQ rights, racial equality and social justice, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Penn State QTPOC President Celeste Good shared Gines’ concerns and said she believes members of Uncensored America were fully aware of the potential consequences of inviting Yiannopoulos to campus.

“They knew that bringing him here would cause an uproar,” Good (senior-women’s studies) said. “Their intention with this event is to see chaos and to see violence and to have a big crowd. They want a show, and they want this to get violent, and they want to see this turn into carnage.”

Good said her first action was to reach out to members of Penn State administration and the university’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity to see what actions her and her organization could take against the event with the ultimate goal of having it canceled.

However, the university told Good there was nothing it could do to stop the event, citing the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

Penn State released a statement on Oct. 25 denouncing Yiannopoulos’ visit and citing the same reasoning it supplied Good for why the event cannot be canceled.

According to Penn State Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims, and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst — the authors of the statement — the university “lacks the right” to take action against the event.

“As a public university, we are fundamentally and unalterably obligated under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment to protect various expressive rights, even for those whose viewpoints offend our basic institutional values,” Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst wrote. “To do so otherwise not only violates the Constitution but would undermine the basic freedom each of us shares to generally think and express ourselves as we wish.”

Gines said the university’s response was “disappointing,” but she’s “not surprised.”

“It’s exactly what I expect from this institution,” Gines said. “It’s not that Penn State is lacking people within the institution to tell it that this is wrong — it’s that the system, in this case, worked to allow the person to come to campus.”

And “the system,” Gines said, isn’t U.S. law but members of Penn State’s administration who “took a very swift step back” when they began “hitting roadblocks” in their attempted mitigation of the outcries against Yiannopoulos. She said “they weren’t willing to push” and tried harder to find loopholes in the law, which would allow them to cancel the event.

For Gines, administration’s lack of willingness was indicative of the university’s seemingly indifferent attitude toward the QTPOC community, she said.

“I need the university to think really, really hard about how much [it] cares about us,” Gines said. “An institution as large and powerful as Penn State — I would just like to know that [it] would be willing to fight whatever precedent is in place that’s preventing [it] from protecting us.”

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement the university’s “adherence to the law is in no way a reflection” of its “commitment to those who may be impacted by the event.”

“These incendiary speakers purposefully spew hate and hostility in an effort to divide communities and cause its members harm,” Powers said in the statement. “It is our hope that our community will show Milo Yiannopoulos that ‘love is louder,’ and that his vile form of attacking others is not welcome.”

An issue Good said she and other QTPOC students have with the university is its unwillingness to take accountability for events that occur under its administrative eye — events like the presentation by Yiannopoulos.

Good called the university’s inaction against Yiannopoulos “hypocrisy.”

“Penn State thrives on calling itself diverse and inclusive and caring about [its] students,” Good said, “but at the same time, [it’s] going to allow someone to say ‘pray the gay away’ and someone who’s known for endorsing pedophilia, someone who’s going to open a conversion therapy camp in Florida, to this campus to talk.”

QTPOC Vice President Jahnia Marimon said Penn State allowing Yiannopoulos to speak on its campus “was a shock” given all the “groundwork” she said QTPOC individuals — including herself — have done to foster inclusive, comfortable and safe environments for people of color in the LGBTQ community — work she said university officials should have been doing themselves but haven’t.

“It’s very important to hold these spaces for people in an institution that doesn’t hold [them] for us,” Marimon (senior-communication arts and sciences) said.

By allowing Yiannopoulos to come to campus, Marimon said Penn State is indirectly expressing support for Yiannopoulos and his messages in the process.

“QTPOC provides a space for queer and trans people of color to feel comfortable on campus,” Marimon said. “[Penn State is] providing a space on campus for this person to feel comfortable enough to preach hate.”

Powers, however, reiterated the university’s obligation to follow national law.

“Despite our abhorrence for Yiannopoulos’ vulgar statements, as a public university, we are fundamentally and unalterably obligated under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment to protect various expressive rights — even for those whose viewpoints offend our basic institutional values and our sense of decency,” Powers said in the statement.

Gines said she believes Penn State is setting a precedent for what it will tolerate in campus events and showing that inviting speakers like Yiannopoulos is “OK.” She said she fears possible future speakers and events with messages about racial and queer violence after Yiannopoulos’ visit.

“What if it’s about race?” Gines said. “Can somebody just bring somebody who wants to come and say ‘white is right’ onto campus? And are they allowed to do that because if we’re allowed to say ‘Black lives matter,’ they get to be allowed to say ‘white is right’ and that Black people don’t matter? These are the kinds of environments and issues that we’re taking issue with.”

The university, however, reiterated Powers’ sentiments in its Oct. 25 statement, saying it doesn’t support Yiannopoulos’ visit, nor does it agree with his “offensive and hurtful” messages.

“We share the profound dismay others have already expressed in response to his forthcoming appearance here,” Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst wrote.

Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst also said the university doesn’t support the message written on Uncensored America’s posters, calling it “odious and divisive.”

But the university’s denunciation of Yiannopoulos wasn’t enough for Penn State QTPOC, Good said, nor was it enough for UPUA President Erin Boas, UPUA Vice President Najee Rodriguez and Lion PRIDE Co-Presidents Josh Bannon and Cydney Howard.

In collaboration with the UPUA and Lion PRIDE, Good authored a joint statement Tuesday in which she and her co-authors “strongly [condemned]” the event and its “intent.”

“Bigotry and discrimination have no place at Penn State, and the university must take the necessary steps to combat hate speech and protect the LGBTQIA+ community,” the statement said. “[Yiannopoulos’] presence serves as a threat to students on campus, and the university should treat it as such.”

The authors urged the university to have the event “canceled immediately,” as they “will not tolerate an event like this to take place on campus.”

In addition to what she and her co-authors wrote in their statement, Boas (senior-international politics) encouraged students and members of the Penn State community to “show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“The rhetoric pursued by Mr. Yiannopoulos is absolutely abhorrent and in direct violation of the values we look to uphold at Penn State,” Boas said via email. “It is our duty as an institution and as a community to protect our students in all ways — physically, mentally and emotionally.”

On Thursday, UPUA released a survey to the student body asking for input on the Yiannopoulos event.

In the survey, the student-run governing body asked students how they heard about the event and whether they felt comfortable on campus. There were also open-ended questions for respondents to discuss ideas for UPUA action against the event.

The Penn State College Democrats released a statement Tuesday condemning Yiannopoulos, Penn State’s administration and Uncensored America, calling Yiannopoulos and the event “reprehensible” and in open defiance of Penn State’s values.

College Democrats took issue with the university’s indirect funding of the Yiannopoulos event through the University Park Allocation Committee, which provided a total of $17,934.80 to Uncensored America to fund the event.

According to the official meeting minutes from UPAC’s Sept. 21 Allocation Night, the organization’s nine committee members voted unanimously to approve Uncensored America’s budget following brief banter on the subject.

In its Oct. 25 statement, however, Penn State said it didn’t sanction the event.

College Democrats also called for Penn State to “decharter Uncensored America as a registered student organization,” which the university has not done since the publication of College Democrats’ statement.

UPAC released a statement about Yiannopoulos Friday in which the student fee committee defended its decision to fund the event — it said it was neutral in its decision to host Yiannopoulos.

“All viewpoints, including those that are controversial, must have an equal chance of receiving funding,” the statement said.

However, UPAC said it did not mean to “dehumanize” any members of marginalized communities usually targeted by Yiannopoulos’ messages.

“The nature of his commentary is both highly offensive and dangerous to a community that too often faces discrimination,” UPAC wrote. “It is our goal to facilitate a safe and welcoming environment for all students at Penn State, and we understand how this program directly contradicts those efforts.”

UPAC’s statement was followed by a statement from the State College Borough Council Friday.

Members of the council backed a statement written by Borough Council President and Penn State professor Jesse Barlow, who condemned the event and said he and the council stand with student organizations UPUA, QTPOC, Lion PRIDE and later, THON, which also released a statement condemning the event.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey also released a statement Monday condemning the event for its anti-LGBTQ message.

On Tuesday, the Coalition for a Just University released its own statement condemning the Yiannopoulos event, writing that the First Amendment is not an excuse for Penn State to provide Yiannopoulos a platform.

CJU also called out UPAC in its statement for providing $17,934.80 to Uncensored America to host the event — relating this fact to its argument that Penn State is garnering profit from an event CJU said will “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of members of the university community.”

“As faculty members, we are concerned that this event will create a hostile work environment for many faculty, staff and other employees,” CJU wrote in its statement, “in particular for LGBTQ+ colleagues.”

The organization promoted CSGD’s “Love is Louder” event in place of Yiannopoulos’ Wednesday evening — an event designed to counter Yiannopoulos’ presentation.

“Love is Louder” will run from 6-10 p.m. in Heritage Hall in the HUB — before, during and after Yiannopoulos’ presentation.

It was early on Oct. 25 when student Jake Ehrbaker said he saw the “Pray the Gay Away” posters as he entered the HUB — and he said he immediately felt “upset and angry.”

“It’s writing and displaying hate speech on campus property,” Ehrbaker (junior-chemistry), who identifies as gay, said. “For [Uncensored America] to bring that to a campus of [over 47,000] students, where I’m sure there are plenty of people still struggling with their own sexuality — to put posters up that say ‘pray away the gay’ — it’s just a huge hit to everyone’s mental health, especially after coming out of the pandemic where everyone’s health is already at such a low point already.”

Ehrbaker said he was so upset he asked a professor for an extension on an exam while he dealt with his emotions.

His emotions, in addition to personal experiences, are what Ehrbaker said inspired him to create a petition to “End Hate Speech at Penn State University Park."

“This was definitely something I had struggled with in the past, and I’m familiar with going through,” Ehrbaker said. “For the LGBTQ students, I feel like it’s infuriating. It’s awful to have to deal with that sort of hate being brought into the community.”

And this, Ehrbaker said, can lead to dire consequences for an individual’s health.

“If someone’s struggling with their sexuality and they’re already in a bad place mentally and they walk into school and the first thing they see is a poster that says ‘pray away the gay,’ that’s going to be a huge toll on them,” Ehrbaker said. “This is something that, unfortunately, can push people to extremes where they’re either going to self-harm or possibly be pushed to the point of suicide because of this hateful speech that’s being thrown around at them.”

The petition, according to Ehrbaker, originally had two main goals — to have Uncensored America’s posters removed from the HUB and other locations on campus and to persuade Penn State to cancel the event altogether.

“Many of us were appalled to see a poster stating ‘Pray the Gay Away,’ promoting an event speaker promoting gay conversion therapy,” Ehrbaker wrote in the petition. “Implying that one needs to ‘pray the gay away’ means that homosexuality is a choice and implies it is the wrong choice. This is not the message that we should be sending students or prospective students touring the campus for the first time.”

But since the petition has garnered 12,130 signatories as of Tuesday night, Ehrbaker said another goal of the petition has become to inspire love and acceptance.

“I want people who aren’t out yet to see all the signatures on the petition,” Ehrbaker said. “There’s still [over 12,000] people here to say, ‘We’re here for love and acceptance. We do not support the hatred that’s being brought in here.’”

Ehrbaker emphasized the different approaches he said should be taken when examining free speech and cases of hate speech.

“There is definitely a line that is crossed when free speech turns into hate speech,” Ehrbaker said. “That sort of negativity and harassment should be stopped.”

And Ehrbaker said Yiannopoulos’ messages cross that line.

“What he’s doing doesn’t necessarily constitute free speech as much as it does hate speech,” Ehrbaker said. “It is causing a mental — and in some cases, a physical — toll on many of the students, especially in the LGBTQ community.”

Powers said students impacted negatively by the event can reach out to the CSGD or the Multicultural Resource Center. Faculty and staff, she said, can use the Employee Assistance Program.

Penn State’s Office of Educational Equity also offers an anonymous portal for all members of the Penn State community to submit reports of bias or discrimination, Powers said.

Students may also reach out to Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services, call the Penn State Crisis Line at 1-877-229-6400 or text “LIONS” to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line, according to Powers.

In response to the university’s lack of action in canceling the event, Good said she, Morimon and Gines debated protesting Yiannopoulos but said QTPOC decided against such a route because of “safety risks” to members.

“The safety and protection of our people as a marginalized group is what we care about more than being loud and proud about who we are,” Good said. “That’s what we care about more than protesting — making sure that we’re not in the line of fire and making sure that people don’t put us in the line of fire.”

But, Penn State’ Students Against Sexist Violence will host a protest outside the Thomas Building on Wednesday in response to Yiannopoulos’ presentation and Uncensored America.

“SASV recognizes that you cannot just cross your fingers and hope such an odious future appears — doing so has only gotten us this far,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post.

It called on “all progressive students, faculty, staff and community members” to protest with SASV.

On Tuesday, the organization authored an amendment with QTPOC to its posts about the protest addressing the organization’s criticism of the “Love is Louder” event.

In it, the organization said the criticism was “aimed exclusively at the Penn State administration’s attempt to use this event to reduce student anger and to channel student action away from confronting Milo and into controlled spaces” and that students, faculty and staff are free to choose one, both or neither events to attend.

Good said Yiannopoulos’ presence on campus already puts her and her community in danger, however — regardless of the protections she, her organization and the university provide to members of the QTPOC community.

Good said she fears riots and violence from the event that could have the potential to harm her and QTPOC community members in addition to other students, faculty and staff, as well as campus property.

“How is that not something that the university is afraid of?” Good said. “What if I’m sent to the hospital? What if someone dies? That’s all on Penn State.”

Gines said, however, Penn State shouldn’t take all the blame for the potential implications in Yiannopoulos’ visit — a large portion of the blame for hosting controversial speakers lies with students and student organizations, she said.

“What’s problematic is when [organizations] like us come onto the scene preaching diversity and inclusion — it should not be something that needs to be reacted to,” Gines said. “There should be no exclusionary and hateful opposite to what we’re trying to preach.”

Hopes of the university canceling the event are still strong for Good, Marimon, Gines, Boas and Ehrbaker — but the group also presented ideas and plans to combat the event within their rights as students should it not be canceled.

For all five, this begins with boycotting the event, they said.

Boas within UPUA and Good, Marimon and Gines within QTPOC announced their intention to support and attend CSGD’s “Love is Louder” event.

Gines said the event is a potential platform for continuing the conversation about oppression in the QTPOC community — a conversation she said she expects to die out no more than a week after Yiannopoulos’ event. She said QTPOC aims to continue the conversation for as long as possible, as she said the oppression of the QTPOC community is perpetual and doesn’t end when the topic becomes old.

In part, Gines attributes the perpetual nature and constant need to discuss QTPOC oppression issues to the innate racial and sexual identities of members within the community.

“We had to grow up with these identities,” Gines said. “We never got a choice.”