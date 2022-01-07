Early Dec. 30, Penn State student Julia Hornick began refreshing her email in hopes of finding the university’s announcement of whether students would start the spring semester in person.

Around 8 p.m., Hornick (sophomore-elementary and early childhood education) and the rest of the Penn State community received the anticipated email.

Penn State announced its University Park campus would start the spring semester in person rather than having a temporary remote period.

“I was expecting the worst,” Hornick said.

In Hornick’s case, she said “the worst” meant having to learn remotely for another semester.

“I don't know if I could do online again,” Hornick said. “My freshman year was just so weird being online.”

Despite only seeing the top halves of her peers’ and professors' faces due to Penn State’s indoor masking requirement, Hornick said this past mostly in-person fall semester was “more beneficial” because she was able to connect with others.

Penn State announced an extension of the indoor masking mandate for the spring semester at the beginning of December.

And, Hornick said she believes the university has “monitored” coronavirus concerns well overall.

“The world is so crazy right now,” Hornick said. “​​If you protect yourself, that's the most important thing that you could do.”

According to the Dec. 30 release announcing the in-person start to the semester, students who haven’t uploaded their coronavirus vaccination status to myUHS will continue to be tested weekly throughout the spring.

Penn State’s Director of COVID-19 Operations Control Center Kelly Wolgast said in the release that before returning to campus, any student or employee had the option of ordering a free, mail-in Vault Health coronavirus test. Students and employees could order up to 12 test kits, according to Wolgast.

This Friday through Sunday, Wolgast said the university will hold drop-in coronavirus testing at the White Building for students who did not order an at-home testing kit.

RELATED

State College Borough Council swears in new council members, elects council president The State College Borough Council swore in three new council members and elected a new counc…

Similar to Hornick, Cassie Robertson said she believes the university has implemented enough strategies to help the transition coming back to campus after winter break “feel easy and safe.”

Robertson (freshman-secondary education) said she noticed other Pennsylvania institutions opting to start the spring semester remotely, but she doesn’t think two weeks of remote learning “will do much.”

The University of Pennsylvania, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh are some of the institutions within the commonwealth that chose to implement a remote start to their spring semesters.

Penn State said in the release that its decision to start in person is “consistent with that of about half its Big Ten peers.”

For Big Ten schools, Michigan State, Illinois, Northwestern and Rutgers will begin their semesters remotely, while Iowa, Michigan, Maryland, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Nebraska will begin as originally planned.

“I think, at some point, you just have to kind of bite the bullet and just try and see how it goes,” Robertson said. “I think [Penn State is] doing the best [it] can while allowing us to come back to school in the safest way.”

Robertson said she’s “looking forward” to going back to campus rather than having to stay online at home.

“This past semester, I really branched out,” Robertson said. “I'm excited to continue to build so many new connections throughout campus and throughout the town.”

Penn State’s decision left Josh Portney wondering what possible health consequences could affect students later in the semester.

“What made it even worse for me, personally, reading it was kind of a slap in the face to the community,” Portney (junior-political science and broadcast journalism) said.

While reading the release, Portney said he noticed the university used the phrase “at this time” when referring to its decision to start the semester in person.

“Based on advice from Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center, Penn State leadership has determined that, at this time, conditions do not warrant a move to remote learning and other activities to start the semester,” the release said.

“What else needs to happen?” Portney said. “We’ve had dozens of deaths in the last two months here in Centre County — we've filled hospitals.”

Portney said he’s “concerned” this may become the case again with students coming back to campus.

“I think what's going to happen is we're going to see more mundane [illnesses] go untreated,” Portney said.

RELATED

Penn State detects omicron variant of coronavirus at University Park campus Penn State announced Monday its Testing and Surveillance Center detected the omicron variant…

Portney said “time is of the essence” for certain medical emergencies, such as alcohol poisoning, seizures and heart attacks.

“It’s going to prevent regular medical stuff from happening,” Portney said. “I think that you're going to see a couple more fatalities… because of small things that could have been treated.”

On the night of Dec. 3, Mount Nittany Medical Center's Emergency Department stopped taking new patients until the next day due to “an overwhelming amount of patients seeking emergency care,” according to the Southern Alleghenies EMS Council.

On Dec. 30, Mount Nittany Medical Center said in a release it was caring for 43 coronavirus patients ranging in age from 29 to 89 at the time.

Overall in December, Mount Nittany Medical Center saw an average of 57 patients daily, and the total number of patients for the month was 219, according to the release. Compared to December 2020, during which the average number of daily inpatients was 48, this is a 17% increase, the release said.

Mount Nittany Medical Center also postponed elective surgeries requiring a one-night stay or more through this past Wednesday, as well as all endoscopy procedures, according to the release. It also said “community members can continue to expect longer than normal wait times when using the emergency department.”

Student Kiana Skager said she was also disappointed to see Penn State’s decision with the omicron variant of coronavirus spiking nationwide.

On Monday, the U.S. reported a pandemic record of more than 1 million new cases, according to data Johns Hopkins University compiled. The omicron variant represented 95% of coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of the week ending Jan. 1, CNBC reported Tuesday.

Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center, said in the Dec. 30 release that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is “two to three times more transmissible than the delta variant.”

“There are also a high number of people who are asymptomatic, or have minimal symptoms, which creates a perfect storm for spreading the virus unknowingly,” Thaker said. “We do anticipate an even greater increase in cases following the holidays with more hospitalizations to follow.”

RELATED

In the Dec. 30 release, Penn State said it encourages students, faculty and staff to receive coronavirus booster shots “as soon as possible” due to the omicron variant.

However, Skager (senior-sociology) said she felt the decision to return to in-person classes was “very last minute.”

“It just kind of felt like [the university] didn't really care to get the message out,” Skager said.

On Dec. 17, Penn State officials announced they would monitor the pandemic conditions and provide an update on the university’s decision for the spring semester on Dec. 30.

From the holidays to the Nittany Lions playing in the Outback Bowl, Skager said she felt other events “overshadowed” the decision for students to return in person.

But, some students said they were planning to return to their off-campus residences — regardless of Penn State’s decision.

Evan Mattas said he didn’t know what to expect, but he was “excited” to find out classes and activities would be in person.

“I was planning on going back to my apartment anyway just because it’s sort of quieter than home, and I'm still paying for it,” Mattas (sophomore-marketing) said.

Mattas said he believes other schools starting the semester virtually are “delaying the issue” — meaning the omicron variant.

“It's just not going to disappear,” Mattas said.

For the time being, Mattas said he believes Penn State is reacting well to the variant, and he’s looking forward to in-person activities during the spring semester — like participating in recreational sports with his friends.

During his freshman year, Mattas said all of his classes were online. Since he got to experience in-person classes during this past fall semester, Mattas said he hopes the atmosphere will stay the same this spring.

While Mattas said he never felt uncomfortable in his in-person classes, Portney said there were times when he wished Penn State would “limit class sizes.”

“There's too many people,” Portney said. “There are practical solutions. This is going to spike.”

RELATED