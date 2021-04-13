For Penn State students, eating at the dining halls or the HUB-Robeson Center is second nature. Students can either order their food to-go or they wait in line buffet style – both of which use takeout containers as a means of packaging the food.

Although using one takeout container per day doesn’t seem like much, when thousands of students order food online and wait in dining hall lines, it adds up.

Ultimately, many Penn State students said the coronavirus has impacted Penn State’s sustainability efforts.

Grace Sibley said food waste and plastic waste is a “big concern” on campus right now.

“I feel like [Penn State has] definitely taken a step back since COVID-19 just in dining halls and my experience there,” Sibley (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “From a keeping the germs away perspective, it has been hard [to be green].”

However, Sibley said the lack of in-person activities like sporting events and concerts on campus has meant there is less waste that students are producing.

Hannah Myers agreed and said the coronavirus has “impacted everybody’s ability to be green.”

“I think it is going to be hard [to improve] until we can move past the pandemic because there is so much that we have to use single use plastic for right now since it isn’t sanitary or safe. Hopefully they will be starting to make steps to more green routes,” Myers (junior-kinesiology) said.

Myers said Penn State is on a “greener side” than other universities but believes it could do more to be eco-friendly.

“I feel like they put on a big face, but they are not as sustainable as they want other students to believe they are,” Myers said.

Lauren Groff and Kyle Carroll said they have seen sustainability efforts on campus.

“I think efforts are being made. I always see posters in the bathroom stalls and in my dorm, and every single trash can is divided into plastics and compost, so everything is very clearly marked,” Groff (freshman-public relations) said.

However, Groff said he believes the university can still improve, especially with dining halls.

“In the dining halls, the policy is ‘take as much as you can fit in one box,’ so all of the boxes are styrofoam and immediately get thrown out after and there is no way to even recycle that,” Groff said. “The dining hall is a great place to start because plastic utensils and styrofoam boxes are a part of everyday life for anyone who has a meal plan.”

Though the coronavirus affected Penn State Food Services’ sustainability efforts, sustainability and waste reduction are “top priorities,” and there are strategies in place or planned to reduce food waste and single-use plastic, according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt Dubois.

The university implemented the Green2Go program for reusable food containers in the dining hall that resulted in a 30% drop in polystyrene use. Dubois said the pandemic has increased takeout options on campus, so he expects the program to be expanded in the next year.

Additionally, Dubois said the university began utilizing Leanpath, a food waste tracking service, in the dining halls that found the university resulted in a decrease of 75.15 tons in food waste in 2019.

Caroll (senior-communication arts and sciences) said he would consider Penn State to be a “green campus,” though, because he doesn’t see other schools do as much as Penn State.

In comparison to other universities, Austin Morey and Ethan Long also said Penn State is “pretty green.”

“I think there is still a long way to go,” Morey (senior-economics) said. “In terms of things like all the takeout food and dining, there is a lot of waste from food and non-reusable containers, so that has gotten worse through COVID, but a lot of stuff has remained the same.”

Long (freshman-meteorology and broadcast journalism) works at a dining hall on campus and said it throws out food every night, which he said he believes “isn’t good for sustainability efforts.”

“I would say compared to other schools, it is definitely a green campus, but since we have older buildings compared to newer schools, I would say we are less sustainable to them,” Long said.

Edward Burke said the university makes efforts to be a green campus but recently has been “focusing on other topics.”

“I think especially this year with coronavirus, there has been a lot more waste in the dining halls specifically,” Burke (sophomore-cyber security) said. “[The university should] focus on trying to package their food in a more sustainable manner.”

