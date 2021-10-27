Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence announced it will hold a protest at 7 p.m. next Wednesday near the Thomas Building against British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos' "Pray the Gay Away" event and Uncensored America, a club at the university.

The protest will take place near the intersection of Pollock and Shortlidge roads, and the organization called on "all progressive students, faculty, staff and community members" to attend.

In one of its Instagram posts, SASV condemned Penn State's administration for hosting the event and the University Park Allocation Committee for financing it with funds from students. But the event is hosted by Uncensored America, a club at the university — not Penn State itself.

SASV also said it condemns "the university's attempts to host an event called 'Love is Louder,' which is intended to allow Milo to speak without opposition." However, the "Love is Louder" event is being hosted by Penn State's Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity from 6-10 p.m. next Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall in response to Yiannopoulos' visit.

Yiannopoulos identifies as an “ex-gay” and often speaks on anti-LGBTQ matters, according to a joint statement from the University Park Undergraduate Association, Lion PRIDE and Queer and Trans People of Color on Tuesday.

Penn State student Jacob Ehrbaker started a Change.org petition Monday in response to British alt-right political commentator's planned campus visit.

"On top of this notion, the entire speech promotes gay conversion therapy, which is physically, mentally and emotionally abusive," the petition said. "Conversion therapy should be banned, as it already is in State College, but promoting these homophobic ideologies should not be allowed in a public university."

Also, in a statement Monday, Penn State officials denounced the messages, writings, activism and planned visit of Yiannopoulos, and the Penn State College Democrats condemned the visit Tuesday.

The university, however, announced it will not be taking action against Yiannopoulos because of a possible violation of First Amendment “expressive rights,” according to Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst.

"SASV recognizes that you cannot just cross your fingers and hope such an odious figure disappears — doing so has only gotten us this far," SASV wrote in one of the posts.

According to the SASV, the diverse communities which comprise it will carry the "mantle" of past generations who have fought against "slavery, segregation and repression in the struggle for a new society" at the protest.

