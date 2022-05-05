Allen Street Gates

The Allen Street Gates on Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021 at University Park, Pa.

 Courtesy of Ben McClary

Students Against Sexist Violence at Penn State announced Thursday it will be hosting a "dual graduation protest" titled “Abortion is our Right, Admin are Abusers."

The protest is set to take place at the Allen Street Gates on Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m.

Organizers said they hope to advance the fight against sexist violence regarding reproductive rights and Penn State administration’s supposed attacks on employee rights, according to an SASV Instagram post.

