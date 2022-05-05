Students Against Sexist Violence at Penn State announced Thursday it will be hosting a "dual graduation protest" titled “Abortion is our Right, Admin are Abusers."

The protest is set to take place at the Allen Street Gates on Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m.

Organizers said they hope to advance the fight against sexist violence regarding reproductive rights and Penn State administration’s supposed attacks on employee rights, according to an SASV Instagram post.

