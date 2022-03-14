Penn State's Students Against Sexist Violence will host a "Walk Out and March" in support of Oliver Baker, an assistant professor of English and African American studies, on March 24 at 1:20 p.m., according to a flyer.

After a physical altercation with a counter-protester at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

In January 2022, Baker said via email Penn State has "activated the AC70 process," which is the dismissal procedure for tenure and tenure-eligible faculty members.

On Jan. 13, Penn State's chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a statement in support of Baker.

The group will meet at Penn State's Pattee-Paterno Library steps for the protest, which was originally scheduled for a different day.

The walkout and march urges those interested in participating to miss their classes in protest of Penn State administration's "support of racists, rapists, and the repression of an innocent professor," according to SASV's Instagram post.

