Penn State Students Against Sexual Violence will hold an "Untimely Warning" rally and protest at 5 p.m. Friday at the Allen Street Gates in downtown State College to demand that no more sexual assaults or rapes happen on campus.

The group was formed by students who "are sick of getting Timely Warnings... and living in an environment dangerous to women," a spokesperson for the organization said.

Timely Warnings are notifications sent to the Penn State community, notifying of "forcible sex offenses" that occur on campus.

