Penn State's Students Against Sexist Violence will hold a rally at 6 p.m. on Friday for Oliver Baker, an assistant professor at Penn State currently on administrative leave.

The rally will be held at the Allen Street Gates in downtown State College.

Following an altercation with a counter-protestor at a vaccine mandate rally in Aug. 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

In November, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

Placed on paid administrative leave following the altercation, Baker “remains on administrative leave while University processes continue,” according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

In addition to the rally, SASV created a petition calling for Penn State administration to refrain from firing Baker. The petition has garnered over 480 signatures from students, faculty and State College residents, in addition to non-local signees.

RELATED

State College to extend masking ordinance until coronavirus transmission rate decreases At the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday, the council unanimously passed to ex…