“Defend Dr. Baker.”

“Against Lang, Jones and Barron, it is right to rebel.”

“Whose campus, our campus.”

These were a few phrases heard by those attending Penn State's Students Against Sexist Violence "Walk Out and March" on Thursday in response to the university's activation of the firing process against Penn State professor Oliver Baker.

After a physical altercation with counter-protester Penn State student Avi Rachlin at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

In January 2022, Baker said via email Penn State has "activated the AC70 process," which is the dismissal procedure for tenure and tenure-eligible faculty members.

"Regrettably, the university intends to hold a hearing under the AC70 process if I choose not to resign," Baker said. "That is all that I wish to say at this point."

At the march, an anonymous organizer handed out a chant sheet, as the main spokesman yelled instructions through a megaphone.

One of the student protestors, Jacob Ricks, heard about the rally through various club group chats as well as flyers throughout campus.

Ricks (junior-film production) said he believed Penn State’s stance on promoting diversity was “hypocritical” and “didn’t add up” following the activation of Baker's firing process.

“It’s hypocritical to take money for those programs and then defend the people that want to destroy those programs,” Ricks said. “You promote yourself as a diverse campus, and then you turn your back on those actions.”

Throughout the day, more people gathered at the march, and chants of “all support to Dr. Baker” filled the air. Then, two alleged instigators were called out by the event's main spokesman and were escorted out by the SASV security team.

One of the alleged instigators, who preferred to remain anonymous, said they “liked the rhetoric” of the protestors and “supported” the group’s use of freedom of speech but didn’t agree with being labeled a “fascist.”

“They’ll accuse anyone of being a fascist for some reason just out of nowhere,” the alleged instigator said. “I guess I wasn’t chanting in the right way.”

Then, protestors began marching down the library steps toward South Allen Street, with signs in hand while yelling “racist Rachlin is a threat, you choose him, we won’t forget.”

Rachlin interrupted protestors at the “Student-Faculty Rally to Vaccinate Penn State” in August and showed "physically aggressive behavior" toward them, according to the Coalition for a Just University. There is currently a petition for the university to expel him.

A masked SASV member called Happy Valley “nothing but a facade" and cited Penn State's “We Are” mantra as a “safe space for bigots, racists, homophobes and sexists.”

For Adia Hearns, she said she came to the march because “it could have been her,” and by “protecting" Rachlin, the university props “We Are” up as “a guise.”

“I don't think 'We Are' exists,” Hearns (senior-English and African American studies) said. “I think it’s something the university likes to put up so that everyone feels safe.”

As the march continued, protestors walked past the Willard Building, where protestors met the Willard Preacher. Witnesses Coron Mains and a student who wished to remain anonymous said "anger" was expressed between the group and the preacher.

“It seems like the goal [of the protest] is not to change minds but to express anger, and the Willard Preacher was an outlet for that anger,” the anonymous witness said.

Mains (junior-military and film) said people should “show love" and “be friendly” when speaking with others who have conflicting viewpoints.

For the anonymous witness, they said they were “proud of [the protestors] for having that opinion,” and they said having difficult conversations is important.

The streets of downtown State College were met with SASV members, student protestors and a bike security blocking off traffic to let the march hit its full stride.

Onlookers from apartment balconies were greeted with chants of “no justice, no peace,” “stay together, stay safe,” “fist up, fight back” as well as “the right to rebel.”

Payton Fremer “heard all the commotion outside” of her apartment and saw the protestors.

“F— that, f— [Rachlin],” Fremer (junior-public relations) said. “I don’t think [Baker] should have been fired at all.”

According to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers, the process is "confidential," and the university is "following processes/guidance" found under the university's "Academic Policies" and "Administrative Policies" as applicable.

Baker “remains on administrative leave while university processes continue,” according to Powers.

The rally ended on the stairs of Old Main with signs stuck in the grass, banners tied to the handrails and posters plastered on the main entrance.

The protestors yelled for the administration to let them into Old Main, and the group gained entry through a side door and covered hallways and the vice president’s office with posters.

“We wanted to make a statement that we weren’t going to allow Penn State’s Board of Trustees to get away with firing Dr. Baker,” a SASV member said through a blue bandana mask.

After, members went off into small groups and met at an undisclosed location to debrief, while wearing masks to protect their identities.

Granola bars and bottles of water were in the center of the group huddle as the main spokesperson, who preferred to remain anonymous, opened the floor to comments pertaining to what went well, what went wrong, and they allowed new members to introduce themselves.

“We see the administration, we see through their lies, we see who they’re actually serving, and we’re gonna fight until they serve us,” the organizer said.

