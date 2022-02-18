Penn State's Students Against Sexist Violence is planning a walkout and march in support of professor Oliver Baker who is facing possible termination, according to a SASV Instagram post.

The protest will be held on the Pattee and Paterno Library steps from 1:30-2 p.m. on March 2, and the post encourages students to skip class to join the march.

After a physical altercation with a counter-protester at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

In January, Baker said via email Penn State has "activated the AC70 process," which is the dismissal procedure for tenure and tenure-eligible faculty members.

SASV previously held a rally on Jan. 14 at the Allen Street Gates to protest the university's firing process against Baker.

