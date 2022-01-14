Penn State's Students Against Sexist Violence hosted a rally Friday night in front of the Allen Street Gates in downtown State College in response to the university's activation of the firing process against Penn State professor Oliver Baker.

After a physical altercation with a counter-protester at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

Facing Allen Street, protestors, made up of students and families, held up signs and chanted.

“All support to Dr. Baker” and "fist up, fight back” were among the chants shouted at the protest.

The words, "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! And if we don’t get it? Shut it down!” were written on papers handed out to those who gathered at the protest.

On Thursday, Baker said via email Penn State has "activated the AC70 process," which is the dismissal procedure for tenure and tenure-eligible faculty members.

"Regrettably, the university intends to hold a hearing under the AC70 process if I choose not to resign," Baker said. "That is all that I wish to say at this point."

A spokesperson at Friday's event said the message of the protest was to “stop the unjust persecution of Dr. Baker.”

Bailey Campbell, a member of the protest, said seeing the university “weaponize a dismissal process and adhere above legal proceedings is ridiculous.”

Campbell (graduate student-electrical engineering) said he has seen Baker “organize” events, such as ones promoting "anti-racism," around town — which Campbell said he supports.

“I want to make it clear to the university that Dr. Baker is a very high member of the community,” Campbell said.

Penn State's chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a statement Thursday also in support of Baker.

In the statement, the AAUP said "the insult to justice — and the harm to the University’s reputation — would be incalculable” if the university proceeds with the AC70 process.

At the protest, people took turns speaking into a microphone directed at the crowd and encouraged others to voice their opinions.

Many in the crowd stated they are “standing up against the university.”

“We need to keep calling out the system on what they are doing when it’s not right,” another spokesperson said.

Others expressed their concerns with the university for proceeding with Baker's termination even though Baker was “proven innocent in the court of law.”

According to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers, the process is "confidential," and the university is "following processes/guidance" found under the university's "Academic Policies" and "Administrative Policies" as applicable.

Baker “remains on administrative leave while university processes continue,” according to Powers.

Lauren Miller, a student protester, said she is “really disgusted by Penn State's decision to proceed with [termination].”

Miller said the rally intended to bring “awareness” and “show the university that we are watching and pressuring them into taking action to do what is right.”

“I think it shows how oriented [the university is] about money and... concerned about Dr. Baker being a liability to the university opposed to the actual facts of what happened."

